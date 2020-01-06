Nappa Leather Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Nappa Leather: Introduction

Nappa leather is full grain smooth leather obtained from hides of different animals by a distinctive tanning process such as the use of chromium or aluminum salts. Full grain leather retains all the texture from the original hide. Nappa leather is usually made from lamb or sheepskin.

Key Drivers of Global Nappa Leather Market

Rise in demand for luxury cars, owing to increasing disposable income, is anticipated to drive the nappa leather market in the near future. Luxury automotive manufacturers are focusing on meeting the needs of customers. Thus, they are increasingly using leather in the interiors of automobiles in dashboards, seat covers, and door pockets.

Demand for various types of leather footwear, such as casual shoes, sneakers, and flats, is expected to boost the use of nappa leather, as it makes these footwear comfortable and enhances their strength

Footwear Segment to Dominate Global Nappa Leather Market

Significant growth in demand for nappa leather in the footwear industry, owing to its soft feel, texture, and finish, along with high durability is projected to propel the demand for nappa leather in the near future.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Nappa Leather Market: Restraints

Environmental concerns regarding the impact of the tanning industry on the environment, such as high levels of water consumption and disposal of solid and liquid waste, are factors that are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period

Global Nappa Leather Market: Opportunities

Increase in demand for luxury leather goods related for electronic equipment, such as mobile covers, laptop sleeves, and camera covers, is expected to augment the global nappa leather market

Surge in use of high quality briefcases and handbags is driving the demand for nappa leather

Europe to Hold Significant Share of Global Nappa Leather Market

In terms of region, the global nappa leather market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is a dominant market for nappa leather. This can be attributed to thriving fashion industry, rising disposable income, and increasing demand for leather products, such as wallets and handbags, in the region.

This market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to a well-established automotive industry in the region, and use of nappa leather in seat covers and dashboard of cars

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Nappa Leather Market, ask for a customized report

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Some of the major players operating in the global market are:

ECCO Leather

Kartik Leather

Ashrafia Leathers

AXA Leather Group

Wai Hing Leather Mfg. Co.

Jinjiang Guotai Leather Co Ltd

Koktaslar Leather

KK Leather

E. Baronos Leather

Prara Leathers Private Limited

Veera Tanneries Pvt. Ltd.

Kani Leather Tannery

AFI Tannery

Global Nappa Leather Market: Research Scope

Global Nappa Leather Market, by Application

Clothing & Apparel

Footwear

Seat Covers

Bags, Wallets, & Purses

Others

Global Nappa Leather Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets