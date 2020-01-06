Neurosurgical Devices Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2025 with Top Key Players like Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. & CONMED Corporation.

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Neurosurgical Devices Market anticipated to propel with a significant CAGR of over 8.6% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025.

Cerebrospinal fluid management devices and neurostimulation devices consumed during minimally invasive neurosurgery held a significant share in the neurosurgery devices market and expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

The rising rate of the geriatric population linked with neurological disorders and becoming the key factor in driving minimally invasive neurosurgery devices market. Among people, the increasing awareness and the surgeons have benefitted the growth of the market in the developing countries. In developing economies and developed economies, the market is facing saturation and limited opportunities. During the forecast period, there will be an enhancement in neurological disorders patients with a change in lifestyle.

Neurosurgery devices market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major industry players are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, BIOTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences and Other Prominent Players.

Internal neuromodulation devices expected to dominate the global neurosurgery devices market

The neuromodulation neurosurgical devices are further categorized into internal neuromodulation devices (Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, and Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices). In the existing trend, the major market share is shared by Internal Neuromodulation Devices with the increasing neurosurgical disorder prevalence rate, rising cases of brain surgery, increasing transcutaneous neurostimulators demand, and advancement in technology anticipated to boost the global neurosurgery devices market in the upcoming years.

Rising prevalence rate of neurological disorder anticipated to dominate the market in forecasted period

The rising prevalence rate of neurological disorders/diseases, advantages over conventional brain surgeries & increasing R&D efforts for neuromodulation application base are driving the growth of the global neurosurgical device market with a significant growth rate. Increasing preference towards minimal invasive neurosurgery is becoming one of the growth driven factors in global neurosurgical devices during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Factors such as the high prevalence of neurological disorders, a large number of neurosurgical procedures performed, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement structure, as well as the presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure, are supporting the growth of the North American neurosurgery devices market.

Growth Drivers

Benefits of Neuroendoscopic Surgery Over Conventional Brain Surgery

In the conventional method of open surgery, the surgeon proceeds with the skull opening and creates a large opening to access the brain. Techniques involving smaller openings with the aid of microscopes and endoscopes are now being used as well. The neuroendoscopic surgery considered more effective and safer than conventional surgery in children with certain life-threatening conditions, including brain tumors. Cerebrospinal fluid management devices and neurostimulation devices share a commendable market share in the neurosurgery devices market and anticipated to drive the neurosurgical device market during the forecast period. Rising life expectancy and the aging population will further increase the prevalence of various neurological disorders, thereby driving the market of neurosurgery devices market.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Diseases to Drive the Market

The rising prevalence rate of neurological diseases, the introduction of novel diagnostic technology for neurological diseases, and increasing awareness programs organized by governmental and non-governmental organizations are rising the demand for neurological devices in the global market. Minimally invasive neurosurgical devices are most preferred in the existing patient population and also been proven to improve patient outcomes, declining hospitalization, and overall cost of neurosurgery. Neurosurgery devices such as NICO’ Myriad and Penumbra neurosurgical evacuation devices capable of the removal of intracranial hemorrhage using the minimally invasive technique.

High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures and Equipment

The technological advancement in terms of surgery and devices directly linked with rising costs, which is the key factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the neurological device market in the forecasted period of 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report

By Product

Neuromodulation Devices

o Internal Neuromodulation Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices

o External Neuromodulation Devices

Neuroendoscopy Devices

By Application

Spinal Cord Stimulation

o Chronic Pain

o Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

o Ischemia

Deep Brain Stimulation

o Parkinson’s Disease

o Tremor

o Depression

o Other DBS Applications

Neuroendoscopy

o Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

o Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

o Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

