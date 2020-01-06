/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Russia airlifted a geostationary weather satellite that is new, the Elektro-L No.3, on 24th December aboard a Proton-M spaceship that flew from Baikonur Cosmodrome. The launch happened on time at 18:03 local time (12:03 UTC). It conducted a mission of six and a half-hour for Russia’s old heavy-lift spaceship.

Elektro-L NO.3 comes third in the series of weather satellites deployed by Russia to the geostationary orbit, from where satellites can picture and monitor the whole Earth’s disc. The Elektro satellites complete a low orbit of Russia meteor satellites in giving back data used by meteorologists in building forecasts and studying the climate.

From the vantage points high above equator of the Earth, Elektro-L satellites check broad areas of the Earth’s surface. Elektro-L No.3 set to position at a longitude of around 165.8 degrees East over the Pacific Ocean. This will enable it to see Russia’s regions in the Far East, as well as parts of Asia and Oceania.

The satellite set to join the Elektro-L No.1 and

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at New geostationary weather satellite lofted by Russian Proton-M