Oxygen Therapy Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2025

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Oxygen Therapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Oxygen Therapy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Oxygen Therapy market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Oxygen Therapy market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Oxygen Therapy market by segmenting the market based on oxygen source equipment, oxygen delivery devices, end-users, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Technological breakthroughs, favorable compensation policies, and massive funding of research & development activities are predicted to boost the market growth prospects over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, huge development charges of new equipment are a key factor that is likely to hinder the expansion of the oxygen therapy industry over the forecast timeline.

Apart from this, consistently altering rules and strict policies are also anticipated to obstruct the expansion of the oxygen therapy industry during the period from 2019 to 2027. However, strategic alliances made by the major participants are anticipated to produce new growth avenues for the industry over the forecast timespan. In addition to this, new product introductions are expected to help market scape up new heights over the forecast period.

Based on the oxygen source equipment, the market for oxygen therapy is sectored into Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Systems, and Compressed Oxygen Cylinders. In terms of oxygen delivery devices, the industry is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Outlets, Banks & Financial Institutions, Government Offices, Telecom Service Center, Self Service Restaurants, and Airline Check-in Counters. On the basis of end-users, the industry is divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Home Healthcare. Application-wise, the market is divided into COPD, Pneumonia, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Sleep Apnea, and Cystic Fibrosis.

Some of the key players in the market include 3M, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, OxyBand Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., General Electric Company, Inotec AMD Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Nidek Medical Products Inc., O2 CONCEPTS, LLC, Essex Industries, Inc., VitalAire, Inogen, ResMed, and Chart.

