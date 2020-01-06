Plant Extracts Market Insights and Forecast to 2019-2025 | At a CAGR Value 14.8%

A plant extract is an active substance that is expelled from the tissue of a plant, for the most part, by treating it with a dissolvable, to be utilized for a specific reason. Extracts might be used in different applications such as practical foodstuff properties (antioxidant, texturizer), Processing aids, additives – chemical replacers, pharmaceuticals for therapeutic properties – preventive and curative – cosmetics for functional properties for beauty and well-being, etc.

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Plant Extracts Market anticipated to propel with a significant CAGR of 14.8% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025. Increasing preference shift towards herbal phytomedicines over allopathic is the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global plant extracts market with a significant growth rate in upcoming years.

Changing lifestyle pattern, increasing stress and chronic diseases increasing the demand for regular food and supplement consumption associated with minimal side effects makes the market lucrative propel the demand for plant extracts in the upcoming years.

Plant Extracts Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major industry players are Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF), Sensient Technologies, Symrise AG, Döhler, Synthite Industries Private Ltd., PT. Indesso Aroma, PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta, Vidya Herbs Private Limited, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. and Other Prominent Players.

Rising R&D activities expected to dominate the global plant extracts market

Factors such as increasing R&D activities, growing plant extract advantages awareness among the public over synthetic products, enhancement in demand for food-boosting convenience, health benefits associated with herbal and phytomedicines over other drugs contributing to rising demand for plant extracts in the global market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Multi-purpose outcome form single plant extract is the significant growth driven factor for rising R&D in plant extracts industry. Rising technological advancement in extraction processes, reduction in time for processing, rising competition in terms of quality is the key factor that directly leads to drive the significant growth in global plant extracts market. An increase in health-conscious population with disposable income and the rising popularity of convenience foods anticipate d to boost the demand for plant extracts.

Phytomedicines segment anticipated dominating the global plant extracts market in the forecast period

The rising industrial application associated with herbal extract and phytomedicines such as skincare, functional food, and cosmetics coupled with rising health benefits is the key factors anticipated to drive the demand of the phytomedicines segment in the global market in the upcoming years. Factors such as rising premium lifestyle changes, healthy eating trends, inclination toward herbal product propelling the demand of global plant extract market in the forthcoming years.

In addition, engaged advantages such as antioxidant and antimicrobial properties make phytomedicines market lucrative in terms of value. Enhancement rate of essential oil consumption, huge availability of aromatic medicinal plant coupled with rising food and beverages industry contributes to global market growth during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growth Drivers

Rising awareness of synthetic flavors side effects

Increasing preference shift towards herbal phytomedicines over allopathic is the key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global plant extracts market with a significant growth rate in the upcoming years 2019-2025. The key reason for preference shift are rising R&D activities, increasing clean label product demand, health benefits coupled with convenience food popularity.

Increasing R&D Activities

The rising expenditure on R&D activities in plant extract segments, coupled with a huge profit margin, is the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global plant extracts market in the forecast period of 2019-2025. Advantages related to phytomedicines makes the global market lucrative to attract investor and enhance the existing market growth trend.

Restrain

Price fluctuation coupled with inadequate raw material supply

The price fluctuation expected to hamper the growth in the global plant extract market due to the presence of unorganized players. The inadequate supply is also anticipated to hamper the market trend in a negative manner during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Spices

Essential oils

Flavors & fragrances

Phytomedicines & herbal extracts

By Application

Pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements

Food & beverages

Cosmetics

Others (personal care products and toiletries)

By Source

Leaves

Fruits, flowers, and bulbs

Rhizomes & roots

Barks & stems

Others (seeds, pods, and berries)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

