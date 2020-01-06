PMIC Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2027 | Top Keyplayers- ON Semiconductor Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global PMIC market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international PMIC market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global PMIC market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global PMIC market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global PMIC market is projected to expand with CAGR of 7.6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Power Management integrated circuits (PMIC) are the specially designed integrated circuits for power management applications. They provide multiple power management functions and power rails within the single chip. The power management ICs offers flexible, scalable, configurability high levels of integration and efficiency for the power applications. Thus, they are vastly adopted into several industrial applications to reduce power dissipation and extend battery life.

The growing adoption of advanced technologies across various industry verticals is the key factor that drives the growth of the PMIC market worldwide. The growing demand for energy-efficient products in various industries is majorly accelerating the growth of PMIC market. The high growth in the consumption of energy from the past few decades has forced the manufacturers to provide power-saving electronic products in the market. Additionally, the trending emergence of technologies across automotive and consumer electronics sector is propelling the growth of the PMIC market. the growing acceptance of new energy harvesting technologies in the different applications are likely to escalate the growth of the PMIC market. On the other hand, the high complexity of circuits are expected to restrain market growth. Furthermore, the growing emergence of PMIC in numerous applications are projected to create various growth opportunities in the near future.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a premium share in the global power management ICs market. The surge in demand for power-efficient electronics products and the emergence of advanced technologies in the Asia Pacific region contributes to the growth of the PMIC market in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Additionally, North America and Europe are also holds a significant market share in the PMIC market.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global PMIC market encompasses market segments based on number of material end users and country.

By End user process also classify into, the global PMIC market:

Automotive/Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & Networking

Healthcare

Others

By country/region, the global PMIC market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Maxim Integrated

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies AG

Semtech Corporation

Samsung

Microchip Technology Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Others

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as PMIC related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the PMIC market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world PMIC market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such ON Semiconductor Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ROHM Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, and among others.

Ø In May 2019, Silicon Mitus, Inc., one of the major providers of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) introduced its highly integrated multi-output PMIC. This PMIC is specially designed to meet UHD TV LCD panel application requirements.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation.

Ø The world market for PMIC caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for PMIC market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

