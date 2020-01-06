Polyamide 6 Films Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research

Polyamide 6 Films Market: An Overview
Packaging plays a vital role in extending the resilience and shelf life of contents. Polyamide 6 is a synthetic polymer which is more commonly known as Nylon – 6. When this polymer is drawn into films, its moisture barrier and stretching properties remain intact. The properties of polyamide 6 films are retained over an extensive range of temperatures. All these characteristics make polyamide 6 films the most appropriate choice for flexible film packaging of perishable food products like meat, sausage casings, cheese, coffee, sauces among others.
To create films from polyamide 6 resin, it is combined with layers of polyethylene or polyethylene copolymers to form a multi-layer film, which acts as a seal against moisture. These films create a barrier which reduces the rate of oxygen migration into the package and prevent deterioration of the packaged content. Polyamide 6 films are used in the packaging of food & beverages as they help in retaining the aroma of the packaged food, ensures conservation of freshness along with extended shelf life. Furthermore, properties such as puncture resistance, strength and stiffness make these films suitable for electrical and electronics packaging applications. Polyamide 6 films offer printing on its surface for branding and printing product information. Polyamide 6 films can be printed or metalized without any special treatment.
Polyamide 6 Films Market: Dynamics
Polyamide 6 films market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to various factors. Growing demand for flexible and transparent packaging in the food & beverages industry and pharmaceuticals can be key drivers for the growth of global polyamide 6 films market. The shifted consumer preference towards smaller package sizes and increasing demand of high quality ready to eat meals might help in expanding the polyamide 6 films market. The polyamide 6 films can be sterilized and sterilization with hot steam ensures totally sterile packaging. This makes pharmaceutical companies more inclined towards polyamide 6 films market.
Moreover, properties like high mechanical strength, stiffness, and toughness are expected to fuel the escalation of polyamide 6 films market globally, as these properties hold notable significance in industrial packaging. Their durability and toughness make them the ideal choice for heavy-duty industrial applications. Additionally, transparency improves product visibility and high gloss enhances visual appeal which attracts consumers. Multi layering, which is done to improve the properties of the films might hamper the escalating polyamide 6 films market as, the multi layered polyamide 6 films require a separate process of separation of different layers.
Don’t get left behind, Request PDF Sample to Know Detailed Analysis of the Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48111
Polyamide 6 Films Market: Segmentation
On the basis of applications, polyamide 6 films market is segmented as-
- Lamination
- Pouches & bags
- Air cushions
- Decorative and protective films
On the basis of thickness, polyamide 6 films market is segmented as-
- 10 – 100 micron
- 100 – 300 micron
- 300 – 500 micron
- 500 micron and above
On the basis of process, polyamide 6 films market is segmented as-
- Cast extrusion
- Blown extrusion
On the basis of orientation, polyamide 6 films market is segmented as-
- Mono oriented
- Bi-axially oriented
On the basis of end use, polyamide 6 films market is segmented as-
- Food
- Meat, poultry, seafood
- frozen food
- Fresh produce
- Bakery & confectionery
- Dairy products
- Ready-to-eat products
- Electrical and electronics
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive
- Others
Polyamide 6 Films Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global polyamide 6 films market has been divided into seven key regions as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
Polyamide 6 Films Market: Key players
- Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd
- Domo Chemicals GmbH
- Goodfellow Inc.
- Nurel SA
- AdvanSix Inc.
- DSM Nederland B.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical, Inc.
- Impex Global, LLC
- Web Plastics Co LLC
- Unitika Ltd.
- JK Materials Co Ltd
- CS Hyde Co
Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global polyamide 6 films market during the forecast period.
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment