Polyester film Market 2020 Research In-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts

Polyester film Market: An Overview

The packaging of variety of products serves brands as a key factor in product differentiation, brand recognition and product safety and handling. Polyester films are used for packaging in various industries across the regions. Polyester film is known by its trivial name polyethylene terephthalate film. Polyester is a thermoplastic monomer which is widely used to manufacture Polyester films, so as to achieve packaging efficiency. Polyester film is preferred due to its high barrier properties and high printability, along-with good tensile strength and transparency. Polyester film with gauge range 92-500 (0.023-0.13mm) finds application in general purpose. Furthermore, 500-700 gauge range are categorized as heat stabilized.

Polyester films with excellent thermal stability & printability are preferred for branding. There is a high demand for packaging solutions with high thermal stability and printing compatibility. Manufacturers and brand owners are focusing on packaging solutions with high printability, which can be used as an efficient marketing tool. Polyester films have applications in a wide range of industries, including the food & beverage industry, cosmetics industry, and pharmaceutical industry, among others. The demand for polyester films is expected to increase on the backdrop of growth in demand for convenience packaging across the world. It has been observed that polyester films with high optical clarity and durability has high demand, particularly in regions with high industrial activity, and therefore, is projected to register moderate to high growth during the next ten years. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global polyester films market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Polyester film market: Dynamics

The global flexible packaging industry has undergone significant changes in the last few years. The introduction of UV-protected polyester films in packaging industry has brought a significant change in packaging standards in terms of convenience. Polyester has the property of heat stabilizing and printability, which paves way for the introduction of a variety of packaging features. As polyester films are much less susceptible to contamination, it is highly preferred in food packaging industry. Furthermore, polyester films also offer the possibility of increasing their moisture barrier properties when laminated with metal foil.

Metalized films are flexible for packaging and ensure longer shelf life, which has more demand in the market, resulting in the upsurging demand for polyester films across the regions. The increase in trade plays a vital role in the growth of the global polyester film market, as it increases demand for convenient and efficient packaging. One key restraint is the increasing cost of raw materials being used for packaging and the environmental issues like recycling. The growth of the global polyester film market is also expected to be further boosted by the increasing penetration of e-commerce in emerging economies.

Don’t get left behind, Request PDF Sample to Know Detailed Analysis of the Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48102

Polyester film market: Segmentation

Polyester films market can be segmented as-

On the basis of film type, the global polyester film market has been segmented as

Modified COF

Matte

Adhesive treated

Siliconized release

UV stabilized

On the basis of thickness, the global polyester film market has been segmented as

< 50

51 – 100 microns

101 – 150 microns

151 – 200 microns

201 – 250 microns

>250 microns

On the basis of application, the global polyester film market has been segmented as

Imaging

Packaging

Thermal Laminations

Other Industrial Applications

On the basis of end use, the global polyester film market has been segmented as-

Electrical and electronics

Manufacturing

Food

Bakery

Fruits and salads

Baby food

Liquids

Instant food

Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of region, the global polyester film market has been segmented as–

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

The North America polyester films market is expected to spearhead the growth of the global polyester films market during the forecast period, due to a well-established retail sector. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness high growth rate, due to positive outlook of retail sector growth in the region. Changing consumer lifestyles in the region is expected to fuel the demand for polyester films in packaging, further providing opportunities for increase in applications.

Polyester film market: Key players

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Polyplex Corporation

HuanYuan Plastic Film Co., Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries

Zhejiang cifu group

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets