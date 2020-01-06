Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 4.5% Between 2019 and 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report, titled, ‘Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027′. According to the postoperative pain therapeutics market report, the global postoperative pain therapeutics market was valued at US$ 11,459.3 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. High incidence and severity of postoperative pain, introduction of promising drugs, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and high rate of adoption of pain management in developed as well as pharmerging countries are spurring the growth of the global postoperative pain therapeutics market.

North America and Europe are projected to be prominent regions in the global postoperative pain therapeutics market during the forecast period. The postoperative pain therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the postoperative pain therapeutics market in the region is attributed to the high rate of adoption of pain management, rise in disposable income, and increase in the number of surgical procedures. The postoperative pain therapeutics market in Latin America is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

High Incidence and Severity of Postoperative Pain, Introduction of Promising Drugs, and High Adoption Rate of Pain Management in Developed as well as Pharmerging Countries to Drive the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market

The global postoperative pain therapeutics market is projected to be driven by the following factors. Surgical procedures are associated with chronic postoperative pain that persists for a long time, usually for three to six months. Phantom pain is one the common postoperative conditions that occurs after limb amputation, thoracotomy, breast surgery, cesarean section, or inguinal hernia repair.

A number of studies conducted in countries with highly-developed healthcare systems demonstrated that, postoperative pain is not managed well in nearly one-third to one-half of the patients. Increase in the number of surgical procedures and severity of postoperative pain are anticipated to drive the global postoperative pain therapeutics market during the forecast period. The introduction of various new drugs is also expected to propel the global postoperative pain therapeutics market. New drugs are being developed with wide safety margins and favorable profiles.

Advancements in non-opioid alternatives and adjuncts have gained importance for controlling postoperative pain. For instance, intravenous (IV) acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), magnesium, ketamine, dexmedetomidine, and liposomal bupivacaine are some of the drugs that have gained traction in the postoperative pain therapeutics market.

Innovative medicines, increase in demand, better access, and improved treatment for pain have led to the dominance of postoperative pain therapeutics in pharmerging and developed markets.

Opioids Projected to be a Highly Lucrative Drug Class in the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market

Opioids are the most widely prescribed medications to treat moderate to severe chronic pain. Opioids can be classified into three major classes: strong agonists (fentanyl, oxymorphone, and morphine), mild-to-moderate agonists (codeine and hydroxycodone), and opioids with mixed receptor reactions (buprenophrine and pentazocine).

The opioids segment dominated the postoperative pain therapeutics market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to the usage of opioids as the primary line of treatment for postoperative pain.

However, an increase in the incidences of opioid drug abuse due to addiction, and production shortage of opioids, as reported by Pfizer, are projected to hamper the growth of the postoperative pain therapeutics market in the next few years.

Oral Route of Administration Leads in the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market

Oral administration is a route of administration, wherein, medications are taken through the mouth. Medications taken through this route are intended to have a systemic effect and reach different body parts through the bloodstream.

The postoperative pain therapeutics market report offers detailed segmentation of the global postoperative pain therapeutics market in terms of route of administration. The oral segment is poised to account for a substantial share of the postoperative pain therapeutics market from 2019 to 2027. High share of the segment is attributed to easy intake, and preference of patients of taking medication orally.

The oral segment dominated the postoperative pain therapeutics market in 2018, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to high preference for the oral route of administration, owing to its non-invasiveness, ease of use, and self-administration.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment Prominent in the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market

In terms of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a leading share of the global postoperative pain therapeutics market in 2018. This segment is likely to gain market share in the postoperative pain therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Hospital pharmacies can be defined as healthcare facilities inside hospital premises that primarily provide medications to hospital patients. These facilities manage the procurement, storage, packaging, preservation, compounding, sterilization, and distribution of medicines in hospitals.

Growth of the segment can be attributed to the rise in the number of surgeries being performed. Additionally, increase in the number of accidents leading to complicated surgeries result in postoperative pain.

This drives the demand for postoperative analgesics. Moreover, product availability in hospital pharmacies contributes to the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific Presents Significant Opportunities in the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market

North America and Europe accounted for large shares in the global postoperative pain therapeutics market in 2018, and are projected to gain more market share in the global postoperative pain therapeutics market by the end of 2027. The postoperative pain therapeutics markets in these two regions are anticipated to expand significantly in the next few years, due to the increase in inpatient and outpatient surgeries and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Rise in obesity and lack of exercise have contributed to the high prevalence of chronic disorders, which leads to high number of surgeries.

An article published by NCBI stated that, acute pain control leads to approximately 70 million surgical procedures in the U.S. each year. The postoperative pain therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to improving healthcare infrastructure, and rise in private and public investment in life science research in countries such as China and India. Robust economic development, high chronic disease burden, and developing healthcare sector are anticipated to boost the postoperative pain therapeutics market in Asia Pacific.

China and Japan are expected to be highly attractive markets for postoperative pain therapeutics in the next few years, due to the increase in the incidences of chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population. Launch of new products and introduction of abuse-deterrent opioid analgesics in Asia Pacific are likely to drive the opioids segment in the region from 2019 to 2027.

The phenomenon of population aging in Japan, China, and India has led to an increase in the number of people with chronic pain, cancer pain, and other diseases. This is expected to drive the NSAIDS and opioids segments in the region during the forecast period.

Key Trend of Acquisition and Collaboration among Leading Players to Increase their Geographic Presence in the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market

The postoperative pain therapeutics market report also provides the profiles of leading players operating in global postoperative pain therapeutics market, such as Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Trevena, Inc., Heron Therapeutics, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Camarus, Eli Lilly & Company, and Bayer AG.

These companies strive to increase their geographic presence through strategic acquisitions and collaborations with leading players in respective domains and regions.

