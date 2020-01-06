Pregnancy Products Market To 2023 Pin-Point Analyses Of Market Competition Dynamics To Offer You A Competitive Edge

As the government in the United States is boosting its efforts to promote pregnancy among working women, the demand for pregnancy products is rising steadily. According to data from Women’s Bureau of the United states Department of Labor, about 46.8% of the overall labor force in the United States was made up by females as of 2016, and it will grow to a 47.2% by the time 2024 ends.

These products such as restructuring gels, toning and working lotions, stretch marks minimizers, itching prevention creams, nipple protection creams, and stressed legs products are seeing an uptick in demand in the United States Pregnancy Product Market. These are contributing to bringing women back to their work life after pregnancy. As per a Transparency Market Research, the market is expected grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.4% to reach a market worth of USD 439.2 mn by the end of 2023.

As per the analyst at Transparency Market Research, the Southern region in the States will witness the biggest slice of market demand vis-à-vis Western United States, North-eastern United States and Central United States.

Competitive landscape to be fragmented

The United States pregnancy products market landscape is fairly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Few of the most prominent names are that of Mama Mio US Inc., Clarins Group, Nine Naturals LLC, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Noodle & Boo, Novena Maternity, Mustela, Piascledine 300, and Expanscience Laboratories Inc. These enjoy a large share of the market. Expanscience Laboratories Inc. has 808 patents registered to their name, making it look like it would ols firmgrasp over the market I the coming years too. Other players such as Mustela and Piascledine 300 have their footprint in more than 97 countries.

To keep an edge in the market players resort to other strategies as well. Some of these include constantly being involved in product innovation. The focus is usually at helping women get rid of any marks, which is a common occurrence post pregnancy, and obliterating any side effects from the use of these products. They also partake in vigorous marketing initiatives in order to generate more awareness about products, brand and so on. And, the good news is that with social media, there are more avenues than ever.

Increase in fertility across the country to drive United States Pregnancy Products Market

With the birth and fertility in the United States rising and awareness levels about pregnancy products catching-up with women, there market is set to grow. Besides, there is government support toward improving family planning and increasing birth rates. All this is set to boost the United States Pregnancy Support Market. And, to add on social media with its massive marketing potential is creating more demand than ever seen before.

Improving birth and fertility rates to create opportunities:

After falling 2% from in 2017-18, continuing the trend that started with the 2008 economic recession, the country is all set to see a rise with household incomes seeing some stability. Even in states like South Dakota where fertility and birth rate were falling, the picture is now stable with rate below replacement for white women and above replacement for black and Hispanic women. With more women embracing motherhood, the United States Pregnancy Products Market is set witness growth.

