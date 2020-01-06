PVC Tarpaulin Sheets Market 2020 Global Growth, Opportunities and Industry Analysis Forecast

Tarpaulin, or tarp, have established as a prevalent source of low-cost water resistant fabric. Tarpaulin sheets can be manufactured with materials such as polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (nylon), canvas, etc. but polyvinyl chloride (PVC) tarpaulin sheets are the most preferred and globally accepted solution to protect the heavy-duty products from environmental conditions such as dust, snow fall, rain, direct exposure to sunlight, and others. PVC tarps are water proof, fire resistant, and all-weather resistant tarps and often seen being used for heavy duty applications such as industrial covers and for jobs where a heavy duty tarp is needed. Thus, the PVC tarpaulin sheets market are expected to further expand at considerable pace or the forecast period.

Global PVC Tarpaulin Sheets Market: Dynamics

Growth in end use sectors such as building & construction, agriculture, automotive, and other industries are projected to drive revenue for the global PVC tarpaulin sheets market over the forecast period. Rise in the number of PVC tarpaulin sheet applications in transportation & logistics sector owing to its robustness & durability, are expected to fuel the global PVC tarpaulin sheets market. Also, PVC tarpaulins sheets form a key source of brand promotion. Moreover, the possibility of introducing an immediate alternative that could match the strength of PVC tarpaulin sheets in the market is considerably less. All this factors are expected to add to the growth of global PVC tarpaulin sheets market over the forecast period.

However, with time, even PVC tarpaulins sheets are bound to wear out and loses its waterproof capabilities resulting into wear & tear of this sheets. In addition, tarps often leaks at seams or around improperly attached grommets.

Key Developments & Trends

The established market players that currently operate in the tarpaulin sheets market are looking to expand their market presence and gain a significant market share.

Global PVC tarpaulin sheets Market: Segmentation

The global PVC tarpaulin sheets market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of product weight, the global PVC tarpaulin sheets market has been segmented as –

Medium-duty tarps (Range between 100 – 300 GSM)

Heavy-duty tarps (Range between 300 – 600 GSM)

Extra-Heavy-duty (Above 600 GSM)

On the basis of product type, the global PVC tarpaulin sheets market has been segmented as –

Insulated Tarps

Hoarding Tarps

Truck Tarps

UV Protected Tarps

Sports Tarps

Mesh Tarps

Others

On the basis of end use, the global PVC tarpaulin sheets market has been segmented as –

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Automobiles

Storage, Warehousing & Logistics

Consumer Goods

Others

On the basis of region, the global PVC tarpaulin sheets market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The APEJ region with countries like China, South Korea, India and Vietnam are expected to be the leading manufacturers & exporters of PVC tarpaulin sheets. Countries in the APEJ region, such as China & India, have witnessed rapid growth in urbanization over the past decade. Increased penetration of cement & ash concrete construction has enabled increase in consumption of heavy-duty PVC tarpaulin sheets.

Global PVC tarpaulin sheets Market: Key players

Some of the leading players operating in the global PVC tarpaulin sheets market are –

Tan Dai Hung Plastic JSC.

Tu Phuong Tarpaulin

KSA Polymer

K-TARP VINA Co. Ltd.

C&H Tarps Co., Ltd.

Puyoung Industrial Corporation, Ltd.

Qingdao Gyoha En-tech Co., Ltd.

Veer Plastics Private Limited

Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD.

Cunningham Covers.

J Clemishaw 1870 Ltd.

Del Tarpaulins Ltd.

Telford Tarpaulins Limited.

A & B Canvas Australia

Zhejiang MSD New Material Co., Ltd.

