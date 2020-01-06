PVP Iodine Market 2019 In depth Analysis and Research Report 2026

The Global PVP Iodine Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2026 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global PVP Iodine Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global PVP Iodine Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global PVP Iodine Market.

The global PVP Iodine market is valued at 202.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 261.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine. And base on the output of the PVP Iodines, the classification of PVP Iodine includes Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, and the proportion of Medical Grade in 2016 is about 56%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Key Players of the Global PVP Iodine Market

BASF, Ashland, Boai NKY, Thatcher, Yuking, Nanhang Industrial, Glide Chem, Sunflower, Quat Chem, Zen Chemicals, Adani Pharmachem

Segmentation by product type:

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segmentation by application:

Medical Use

Food Industry

Breed Industry

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaPVP Iodine, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global PVP Iodine market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global PVP Iodine market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global PVP Iodine market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global PVP Iodine market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global PVP Iodine market to help identify market developments

