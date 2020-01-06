Resistant Starch Market 2016 – 2024: end users, region, growth rate and sales

Resistant starch is a natural fiber that is not broken down or absorbed, rather converted into fatty acids by intestinal bacteria. Resistant starch is not fully absorbed in small intestine, instead it travels to large intestine where bacteria ferment it and produce short chain fatty acids which benefits the body in many ways. Resistant starch benefits human body by lowering blood cholesterol and fats and restricting the production of new fat cells, keeps appetite stable, improves insulin sensitivity and digestion, assists in rehydration process of body and improves immunity. Resistance starch is also helpful in preventing diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart disease and boost immune system. Resistant starch include high fiber foods like grains and legumes but it also includes carbohydrate rich foods and food additives.

Resistant starch market is primarily driven by factors like, increase in health problems, increase in disposable income and rise in the population. Trends like, growing popularity of cereal bars in sportsperson and common consumers, introduction of new innovative products and increase in the awareness of the diseases are increasing the demand for resistant starch in the market. As resistant starch helps body to resist colon cancer, diagnose gut pain and helps in many other disease treatments which makes it a key driver to rise in a market.

Resistant starch market can be segmented on the basis of type as, Resistant starch type 1 which is Physically Inaccessible, Resistant starch type 2 which is Resistant Granules, Resistant starch type 3 which is Retrograded, Resistant starch type 4 which is Chemically Modified, Resistant starch type 5 which is Manufacturer Created. Resistant starch type 2 is a high amylose maize starch which is used in as food products as an additive. Also according to the research more side effects were seem while consuming resistant starch type 3 as they are double helix and cannot be hydrolyzed by amylase enzyme than other resistant starch. Where type 4 resistant starch is not naturally occurring starch. Resistant starch type 5 is created by manufacturers using processes that involves cooling and heating starchy foods with particular lipids.

On the basis of source resistant starch can be segmented as grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts etc. These resistant starch sources can be further classified in grains as, oats, wheat, rice, corn and others. Similarly, on the vegetables are further divided as potato peas and others. On the basis of fruits and nuts resistant starch is divided as banana, cashew and others.

According to sources of variation resistant starch can also segmented as environmental source, natural genetic variation, mutations and biotechnology.

Resistant starch market can be segmented in the basis of applications by describing the performance of the resistant starch for food products like, bakery products, dairy products, snack, breakfast cereal, confectionary food, meat and processed food and beverage etc.

Resistant starch market is dominated by the players like Ingredion Incorporated, Opta Food Ingredients, Inc., Natl. Starch and Chemical Co., Cerestar Inc. etc., MGP Ingredients, Cargill Foods, Penford Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, Arcadia Biosciences, Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited etc.

