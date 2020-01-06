Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2024

PVC pipes, also known as polyvinyl chloride pipes, are flexible, durable and long-lasting, and have the ability to withstand extreme movements and bending. Some of their additional properties include resistance to rust, fire and bacterial contamination. Moreover, they are available with fusion joints which provide a monolithic, fully sealed structure and makes these pipes suitable for trenchless installations and contaminated sites. Owing to these characteristics, PVC pipes have replaced galvanized and cast-iron pipes for a number of applications in Saudi Arabia. A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, estimates that the Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2018, registering a CAGR of XX% during the year 2011-2018. The report further anticipates the market to reach a value of US$ XX Million by 2024.

Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Drivers/Constraints:

Several initiatives taken by the government to set-up industrial parks and encourage active private sector participation in major infrastructure projects through Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models, have provided a positive thrust to the PVC pipes industry in Saudi Arabia.

The numerous advantages offered by PVC pipes, such as cost effectiveness, easy installation and low maintenance costs, make these pipes suitable for various applications ranging from advanced fire-sprinkler systems to transportation of drinking water. This is anticipated to propel the demand for PVC pipes in Saudi Arabia.

The other major factors driving the growth of the PVC pipes market in Saudi Arabia are the extensive use of these pipes in infrastructure projects and external plumbing to improve drainage networks.

The escalating environmental concerns and intense competition in the market due to the availability of product substitutes hinder the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the thermal deformation and brittle nature of PVC pipes acts as a major deterrent.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into irrigation, water supply, sewerage, plumbing, HVAC, and oil and gas industries. Amongst these, the sewerage and drainage sector represent the largest application segment, accounting for more than a half of the total market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

Neproplast

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

Al Watania Plastics

