Self Retracting Lifelines Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Self-Retracting Lifelines Market: Introduction

Self-retracting lifelines are used as a part of the fall arrest system. Self-retracting lifelines have an internal braking system. In case of a fall the braking system disperses the energy of the fall over a short distance. Self-retracting lifelines are utilized in industries where workers need to perform task at heights.

They are also employed to perform stunts in the entertainment industry. Self-retracting lifelines are utilized in manufacturing and mining industries too. Demand for self-retracting lifelines is projected to rise at a rapid pace by 2027, owing to the expansion of its end-use industries.

Key drivers and restraints of global self-retracting lifelines market

Earlier people needed to carry out tasks at heights used harnesses or ropes and knots to secure themselves. Over time, body belts and harnesses witnessed considerable improvement in terms of design and safety. These harnesses or body belts were made of leather and cotton, while presently they are made from polyester, which is durable and comfortable.

Self-retracting lifelines are used to provide a degree of control and safety when operating at heights. Latest self-retracting lifelines uses internal pawl and brake hub design. SRLs are designed to absorb shock and most of the latest SRLs are built with friction control mechanism for smoother stop, wherein the fall force is distributed to the user’s body via the body harness.

In 2012, a new standard was released by American National Standards Institutes for SRLs. Since then SRLs have been divided into two classes: Class A and Class B. SRLs that are currently being utilized are lighter, smaller, and inexpensive.

Specialty self-retracting lifelines are designed by materials that can be exposed to heat sources, such as welding flames, which is estimated to witness substantial demand from aerospace, automotive and construction industries during the forecast period.

Rising urbanization and expansion of the industrial sector and entertainment industry are expected to drive the demand for self-retracting lifelines significantly, across the world, during the forecast period

In May 2019, Pure Safety Group launched three new SRLs that exceed ANSI standards. Such product innovations are expected to improve safety standards.

In August 2019, 3M Fall Protection announced stop and product recall of its SRLs due to a technical glitch and improper function of energy absorber, which would lead to concerns about workers’ health. These instances prompted enactment of stringent regulations on approval of SRLs, which in turn is likely to restrain the global self-retracting lifelines market to a certain extent in the next few years.

Development of products that can be easily used on leading edges is projected to offer significant opportunity to the market. This is because leading edges lack overhead anchor points to tie fall protection equipment.

Global Market for Self-Retracting Lifelines: Analysis

In terms of region, the global self-retracting lifelines market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America and Europe is expected to dominate the Self – Retracting Lifelines market during the forecast period.

Leading manufacturers of self-retracting lifelines have extensive distribution networks along with deep product penetration. Safety equipment manufacturers have been increasing their presence globally, ever since the onset of globalization.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

Manufacturers are focused on providing durable, comfortable, and lighter products. Manufacturers emphasize on R&D to provide SRLs that are suitable for all applications and working conditions.

