Sirolimus Market is Foretold to Clock Revenue Valuation of US$ 304.08 Mn by 2027

Theis expected to promises modest growth with 1% CAGR growth. The market stood at a US$ 285.00 Mn in 2018. It is expected to reach US$ 304.08 Mn by 2027. The rising cases of possible heart failures amidst rising obesity, heart disease among others are expected to drive growth for the sirolimus market. While the growth forecast remains modest, sirolimus compound promises significant new opportunities.

In 2015, the FDA approved the use of Sirolimus drug to treat LAM or lymphangioleiomyomatosis. The disease leads to abnormal growth of kidney, lung, and other cells among women of childbearing age. Sirolimus blocks the pathway for mTOR, which results in stoppage of release of lymphangiogenic growth factors. The market promises new opportunities for players in the sirolimus market as the safety of the drug for patients under 18 has not been tested yet.

Moreover, rising awareness about LAM and the treatment method are likely to drive robust growth for players in the sirolimus market. Additionally, FDA has also designated orphan product status product due to its rare condition application. The FDA provides grant for clinical studies for testing effectiveness of the product.

Heart Failures Cases Likely to Drive Robust Growth

Sirolimus is widely used in the medical field, mainly as a coating for organic stents. Heart failures affects nearly 5.7 million adults in the United States. Additionally, it is a leading cause of death in the United States with one in 9 deaths attributed to it. Moreover, nearly 50% of the people who developed heart failure die within five years of diagnosis.

Diseases related to the heart conditions are rising, thanks to unhealthy lifestyle, spread of conditions like diabetes, and conditions are likely to remain the same over the forecast period. The growth of heart diseases, rising awareness about different types of new stents like bioengineered stents, and importance of sirolimus in weakening the immune system to accept a new organ is likely to drive significant growth for the market in the near future.

Promising New Applications Requires More Risks Through Research

Lymphatic malformations of superficial kinds occur due to growth of lymphatic vessels. Conventional procedures usually result in either complete surgical removal or destruction. However, Sirolimus promises a non-invasive approach. The small studies conducted so far for as little as 11 patients resulted in improvement for all patients. Moreover, the patients required follow ups with an average time of 16 months.

The increasing research in this area can promise new opportunities for players in the sirolimus market with new research. Moreover, sirolimus also shows promising new application as an agent for chemical induced dimerization. It can help researchers control and study protein interactions and localization. The growing investment in biology and life-science research can promise significant new opportunities for players in the sirolimus market.

