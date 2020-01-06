Sizing Agents Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

Global Sizing Agents Market: Overview

Sizing agents are commonly used to provide water resistance and printability to paper by surface application. These agents are applied to a wide range of papers such as fine paper, newspaper, ink-jet printing paper, and linerboard.

Sizing agents are materials that are commonly applied to fibers to impart desired qualities. These agents are widely used to reduce porosity of fibers in order to make them suitable for printing. Sizing agents improve the resistance properties of fiber to the penetration of water or other liquid.

Sizing Agents Market: Key Segments

The global sizing agents market can be segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the sizing agents market can be bifurcated into natural sizing agents and synthetic sizing agents. The synthetic sizing agents segment is expected to expand significantly during forecast period primarily attributed to the demand for synthetic sizing agents such as styrene and polyvinyl alcohol. Synthetic sizing agents are increasingly consumed in various applications such as paper& paperboard and textile & fiber applications.

Based on application, the global sizing agents market can be classified into textile & fiber, paper & paperboard, and others. The others segment includes cosmetics, food & beverages, and glass fiber. The textile & fiber segment accounts for significant share of the sizing agents market. The growth of the segment can be primarily ascribed to the increase in demand for sizing agents in textile applications, as sizing agents possess the ability to strengthen the yarn and impart abrasion resistance.

Sizing Agents Market: Development & Trends

Constant expansion of packaging, automotive, medical, and apparel industries is expected to drive the demand for sizing agents during the forecast period. Paper and textile are the two major industries, wherein sizing agents are extensively used. Sizing agents also improve the internal bond and surface strength values. Synthetic sizing agents are applied during the dry stage of paper manufacturing to fill surface voids, thus optimizing the penetration of printing ink. Oxidized starches; linear film-forming polymers such as carboxymethyl cellulose, polyvinyl alcohol; and styrene acrylic acid are some of the synthetic sizing agents. Rise in demand for sizing agents in various industrial applications is expected to drive the demand for these chemicals. However, environmental concerns regarding the disposal of these chemicals into water is a major restraining factor of the sizing agents market.

Sizing Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the sizing agents market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the key region of the global sizing agents market. The region accounted for dominant share of the global sizing agents market in 2017. It was followed by Europe and North America.

The sizing agents market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to development of textile & fiber and paper & paperboard industries in the region. Additionally, the growth of the sizing agents market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the shift of production facilities from Europe and North America to Asia Pacific. In terms of production, India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the major contributors of pulp & paper and textile & clothing industries. Asia Pacific is one of the largest exporters of textile and clothing products across the globe. Production of sizing agents has increased significantly in emerging economies such as Latin America due to trade linearization and lower manufacturing cost.

Sizing Agents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sizing agents market include BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Solenis, Buckman, Omnova Solutions, Evonik Industries, Seiko PMC Corporation, Pulcra Chemicals, Aries Chemical, and Bodo Moller Chemie.

