Solid-State LiDAR Market Demand, Trend, Technology Innovations and Growth 2019 to 2025

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

The Solid-State LiDAR market was valued at 990 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7330 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

Major Players in Solid-State LiDAR market are:

Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, ABAX Sensing, Ibeo, Trilumina, Innoviz, Strobe, Aeye, TetraVue, Continental AG, Xenomatix, Imec, Robosense, Genius Pro, Benewake, Hesai, and Other.

Most important types of Solid-State LiDAR covered in this report are:

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Solid-State LiDAR market covered in this report are:

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Other

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Solid-State LiDAR market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Globally, some companies, such as VELODYNE, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc are renowned for their wonderful performance Solid-State LIDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe will be occupied 48% market share of sales in 2021, was outstanding in Solid-State LIDAR industry globally for technology shares and their market status of the Solid-State LIDAR.

Volume Solid-State LIDAR consumption related downstream industries and the global economy. As there will always be some uncertainty in the global economy in subsequent years, the growth rate of Solid-State industry’s LIDAR may not fasting. But surely it is estimated that the market of Solid-State LIDAR remains promising..

