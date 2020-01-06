Sparkling Red Wine Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Sparkling Red Wine Market – Wine Made From Red Grapes

Sparkling red wine is a type of wine which has bubbles when poured into a glass due to the presence of carbon dioxide. This makes sparkling red wine appear fizzy or bubbly when poured into a glass.

Sparkling red wine is extracted from the skin of red grapes to gain its color. It is processed by fermentation of red grape juice in a silo by setting it on low temperature for a specific time or days to preserve its essence. During this process, yeast and other additives are added to the red grape juice to convert it into a form of alcohol. The alcoholic juice is further filtered to separate it from unwanted sediment.

After the filtration process, sparkling red wine is processed with carbonation technique in the bottle, can, or other packaging material to gain bubbles.

Sparkling red wine is the most popular choice of wine or alcoholic beverage among users while celebrating special occasions, rituals, and parties. This factor is expected to propel the growth of the sparkling red wine market in the coming years.

Rise in Demand for Organic or Natural Wine

In the last few years, the global organic wine industry is witnessing significant expansion owing to its growing demand from consumers. Rise in consumer preference for organic wine has also influenced manufacturers to enhance their production capacity of organic grapes wine across the globe. This is a key factor driving the growth of the organic or natural sparkling red wine market. In addition, rise in health consciousness and awareness about the presence of hazardous chemicals in food and beverages among consumers is influencing consumer to switch to organic sparkling red wine.

Increase in Consumption of Sparkling Red Wine

Rapid growth in the number of wine consumers across the globe is a major reason for the growth of the sparkling red wine market. User preference for sparkling red wine processed in an environment-friendly or organic manner is also influencing the growth of the global sparkling red wine market. Moreover, sparkling red wine is a popular choice among consumers for parties and celebrations. These are the factors driving the growth of the sparkling red wine market across the globe.

Presence of Major Substitutes for Sparkling Red Wine

Champagne, sparkling white wine, rose, red, and port wine, and other substitutes are restraints for the growth of the sparkling red wine market. In addition, end-users opting for other alcoholic beverages such as beer, rum, whiskey, and vodka are also restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, in Islamic countries, sparkling red wine is prohibited due to a ban on consumption of alcohol in Islam. Moreover, heavy tariff duty imposed on export of wine has increased the cost of the product.

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Sparkling Red Wine Market

The global wine market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the wine market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the wine market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The wine market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Europe dominates the global sparkling red wine market owing to its popularity among users for consumption on special occasions.

The sparkling red wine market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to rising acceptance of the product and its easy availability across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Sparkling Red Wine Market

The global wine market is highly fragmented due to presence of several global and regional players. Major players across the globe are opting for innovative products and attractive packaging designs to strengthen their position in the market.

Regional players in the market focus on collaborations with a wide range of retailing channels to enhance sales of sparkling red wine.

A few of the key players operating in the global sparkling red wine market are:

Accolade Wines

Azienda Agricola Ca’ de Noci

Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd.

Charlie & Echo

Domaine Chandon, Inc.

G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd.

Luis Pato

LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Pernod Ricard SA

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market: Research Scope

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Style

Brechetto

Lambrusco

Others (Shiraz, Rose, Brut, etc.)

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Taste

Sweet

Dry

Semi-sweet

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Price Range

Up to $10

$10 to $25

$25 to $40

Above $40

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Size

Below 375 ml

375-750 ml

750-1500ml

Above 1500 ml

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel Convenience & Wine Stores Mega Retail Stores Others (Direct Sales, Wine Fest, etc.)



The report on the global sparkling red wine market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

