Spine Augmentation Systems Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027

Spine Augmentation Systems Market: Introduction

Spine augmentation systems can be defined as devices that perform minimally invasive vertebral surgical procedures. Spine augmentation systems are used for pain management, owing to vertebral compression fractures. These systems are used to make cavity within the vertebral body before the injection of cement during the process of minimally invasive surgical procedure to soothe fractures. Moreover, these augmentation systems are used to conduct various types of surgical procedures: vertebroplasty, balloon kyphoplasty, and others.

The global spine augmentation systems market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to incessant rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of osteoporosis, and market availability of comprehensive product line of spine augmentation systems.

Key Drivers of Global Spine Augmentation Systems Market

Increase in percentage of geriatric and obese population is likely to propel the adoption of spine augmentation systems during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Product, the geriatric population in the U.S. will reach 72.1 million by 2030. This is expected to be a key factor driving the global spine augmentation systems market during the forecast period.

Prevalence of these degenerative spine conditions has been increasing and is known to be of common occurrence in population. According to the WHO, 80% to 90% of the U.S. population is affected by degenerative spine diseases; their symptoms ranging from back pain to severe limitations in mobility. Hence, rise in prevalence of spinal diseases is likely to contribute to the growth of the global spine augmentation systems market.

Awareness among people about various spinal disorders and available treatments has been increasing. There has been a rise in the number of dedicated websites providing information related to spine diseases and their treatment. Moreover, this awareness is boosting the adoption of spinal fusion devices. This factor is expected to fuel the global spine augmentation systems market during the forecast period.

High Risks Associated with Surgeries Hamper Spine Augmentation Systems Market

Almost every spinal surgery is linked with complications and risks. These risks may often lower the benefits associated with spinal surgeries resulting in hampering the spine augmentation systems market growth. Major risks associated with these surgeries include failure to release lower back pain symptoms. This surgical outcome is usually known as “failed back surgery syndrome”.

Spinal surgeries majorly lead to changes in the functioning of spine, shifting the stress from fused vertebrae to adjacent areas of the spine. This may cause wear and tear of vertebral joints resulting in further chronic pain and damage. Some other risks associated with spinal surgeries include nerves damage, incisional site infection, anesthetic complications, and bleeding, among others. This factor is likely to hinder spine augmentation systems market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Spine Augmentation Systems Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of spine augmentation systems, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. The two countries account for a combined share of 30% of the demand for spine augmentation systems in the region.

Increase in population, rise in incidences of orthopedic diseases, and improving economy of China, India, and others countries of Southeast Asia are resulting in high per capita health care expenditure. This is anticipated to drive the spine augmentation systems market in the region.

The spine augmentation systems market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in investments in the health care industry of the region.

