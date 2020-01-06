Sustained Release Drugs Market: Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2027

Sustained Release Drugs: Significant Benefits over Conventional Dosage Forms

Based on therapeutic need, flexible drug formulation can be designed to provide immediate release, delayed release, or sustained release. Sustained release formulation is designed to release a drug at a predetermined rate by maintaining constant drug concentration for a specific period of time. Most commonly used drug delivery systems for sustained release drugs are parenteral injections and implants.

Sustained release drugs offer several advantages over conventional ones. These include better patient compliance, low dosing frequency, reduced incidence of side effects, and overall cost reduction of medical care.

A number of companies are investing in oral or injectable sustained release drug manufacturing. Sanofi’s AMBIEN CR (zolpidem tartrate) tablet is an oral extended release tablet for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance. Eli Lilly and Company’s PROZAC fluoxetine delayed-release capsule is administered orally in combination with olanzapine for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Sustained Release Drugs Market

Rise in demand for pediatric and geriatric sustained release dosage forms drives the global market. Extended release drugs are majorly used to reduce dosing frequency. Non-compliance of pediatric and geriatric patients is a concern due to issues related to poor taste of medications and swallowing difficulties of the drugs. Nanotechnology, micronization, and drug stabilization methods are used for dose reduction in these sustained release drugs.

Hence, sustained release drugs have been widely accepted compared to immediate release formulations of the same drug. This type of drug offers extended release over a long period of time, leading to better patient compliance and increased bioavailability.

Dose dumping is a major restraint of the global sustained release drugs market. If the system fails, dose dumping could occur which can lead to toxicity. Dose dumping is defined as rapid release of sustained release drugs in the circulatory system. High cost of drugs is another factor likely to hamper market growth. A single unit of sustained release drug costs higher than conventional dosage form.

Oral Route of Administration to Witness High Demand

In terms route of administration, the global sustained release drugs market can be classified into oral, intramuscular, subcutaneous, transdermal, intravenous, and others

Oral is the most preferred route of drug delivery. This is primarily due to higher flexibility, better patient compliance, and reduced dosing frequency. Moreover, reasonable cost of oral extended drug delivery system over oral conventional drugs drives the segment.

In 2017, Pfizer, Inc. received the FDA approval for LYRICA CR (Pregabalin) extended-release tablets for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (pDPN)

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Witness Strong Growth

Based on distribution channel, the global sustained release drugs market can be bifurcated into hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies

Sustained release drugs are available over-the-counter and on prescription. Hospital pharmacies deal with procurement, storage, dispensing, and distribution of drugs for inpatients as well as outpatients.

Sustained release tablets are composed of multiple layers for different drug release times. Some of the more common prefixes or suffixes for sustained-release, controlled-release, or controlled-delivery products are 12-hour, 24-hour, CC, CD, CR, ER, LA, Retard, SA, Slo-, SR, XL, XR, or XT.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand at a High CAGR

In terms of region, the global sustained release drugs can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2018 due to continuous investment in R&D and availability of highly sophisticated technologies. Moreover, advanced research facilities and presence of leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies boost the growth of the market in the region.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to developing health care infrastructure and continuous investment by companies in lower and middle income countries in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global sustained release drugs market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Alkermes

Genentech, Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott

Ipsen Pharma

Merck & Co.

AstraZeneca

Allergan

