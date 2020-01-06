Theranostics Market boosting the growth: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2026

Theranostics Market Report 2018-2026 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Theranostics industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Theranostics Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Theranostics sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Focus Diagnostics, AmeriPath, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F.Hoffmann LA-Roche Ltd., Qiagen NV, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Oxford Cancer Biomarkers, Ltd.”

Theranostics involves combination of targeted diagnostic tests with targeted therapy. It is also known as companion diagnostics, integrated medicine, Dx/Rx partnering, and pharmacodiagnostics. Implementation of theranostics into the patient care plan (in case of selected diseases for which diagnostic tests are available along with respective therapy) may turn into personalized therapy, which could further improve medical outcomes.

Theranostics include use of specific diagnostic test, which shows a particular molecular target on a tumor or any other disease causing agent. Any disease pathophysiology involves specific biological pathways, which are targeted with the help of diagnostic tests. Diagnostic images of the particular molecule then identifies presence of the specific mutation or receptors (in case of cancer), which can be targeted with the help of therapeutic agents. This approach avoids trial and error treatment and could be used to offer patient specific treatment at the right time. Accurate dose calibration and precisely targeted approach could highly be useful in management of chronic diseases such as cancer.

For instance, neuro endocrine tumors can be diagnosed to assess extent of disease via PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography – Computer Tomography) using Ga-68 DOTATOC (a radioactive positron emitter). Ga-68 targets somatostatin receptor (SSTR2) on the tumor cell membrane, and is injected through vein, which travels and binds to the SSTR2 indication the presence of tumor on PET scan. Furthermore, Ga-68 can be replaced by a therapeutic agent to target the tumor.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

