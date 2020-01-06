Thermocouple alloys Market Inclined to Deliver Positive Growth Results until 2025

Thermocouple consists of two dissimilar metals which are joined to form electrical junctions at differing temperatures and produce electric current. . When selecting thermocoupling alloys, it is important to keep in mind the application temperature range, environment, accuracy required and length of service. Thermocouples are a widely used type of temperature sensor. Commercial thermocouples are inexpensive, interchangeable, are supplied with standard connectors, and can measure a wide range of temperatures. In contrast to most other methods of temperature measurement, thermocouples are self-powered and require no external form of excitation.

The main limitation with thermocouples is accuracy; system errors of less than one degree Celsius (°C) can be difficult to achieve. Thermocouples are widely used in science and industry. Applications include temperature measurement for kilns, gas turbine exhaust, diesel engines, and other industrial processes. Thermocouples are also used in homes, offices and businesses as the temperature sensors in thermostats, and also as flame sensors in safety devices for gas-powered major appliances.

Certain combinations of alloys have become popular as industry standards. Selection of the combination is driven by cost, availability, convenience, melting point, chemical properties, stability, and output. Different types are best suited for different applications. They are usually selected on the basis of the temperature range and sensitivity needed. Thermocouples market is segmented on the basis of product type into K type, J type, T type, M type, C type, N type, E type, B type, S type, and R type.

Based on geography, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading region for the thermocouple alloy market due to the advancement in technologies and also growing automation industry. Market for thermocouple alloys is observed to be ever increasing in developing economies such as the Asia-Pacific region. The reason behind this is the increased industrialization and improved standard of living in this region.

Key players in thermocouple alloy market are Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, Wilcon Industries, Watlow, and Microchip Technology Inc.