Tissue Paper Market Demand and Business Opportunities 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024. A tissue paper is a lightweight paper, which is usually made from recycled paper pulp or the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, mixed with water and chemicals. Tissue papers are widely used in the form of paper towels, wet and pocket tissues, napkins and toilet rolls in various commercial and household spaces for sanitation and maintaining hygiene. Furthermore, there are specialty tissue papers that include wrapping tissue for dry cleaning and packaging and crepe paper for decorating.

Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers is the primary factor driving the global tissue paper market. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly variants of tissue papers owing to rising environmental-consciousness, which, in turn, is impelling the market growth. The introduction of specialized tissues, such as premium decorative, glazed and printed variants, along with improved product designs and patterns, are some of the other factors that are further contributing to the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

1. Paper Napkin

2. Paper Towel

3. Facial Tissue

4. Toilet Paper

5. Wrapping Tissue

6. Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

1. Wood Free

2. Wood Containing

3. Recovered Fiber

Breakup by Application:

1. Household

2. Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Tissue Paper Market being Asia Pulp & Paper, Georgia – Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Hengan China Investment Co. Ltd, CMPC, Cascades, Jukebokprint, Papermart, SCA, Unicharm, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets