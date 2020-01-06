Torque Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2025

Los Angeles, United State, 06 January 2020,– – The report titled, “Torque Market Research Report 2020″ is added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research.

The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Torque market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. Market researchers and industry experts have pointed out the key market trends and prospects that may impact the overall Torque market growth. This will help players to leverage the opportunities to strengthen their position. Also, the report throws light on the important factors that are contributing to the Torque market growth. Additionally, challenges and impeding factors that could hamper the growth of the global Torque market in the years to come are mentioned in the report.

To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Torque market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.

Profiling of the key manufacturers operating in the global Torque market including Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tohnichi, King Tony, Gedore is mapped by the report. Besides, the report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Torque market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.

Market Size Split by Type:

Adjustable Click, Preset Click, Electronic Torque, Torque Testers, Screwdriver Torque, Dial Torque, Torque Multipliers, Interchangeable Heads

Market Size Split by Application:

Aviation & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive–Manufacturing, Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket, Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Why to Buy this Report?

• Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Torque market size in terms of value and volume

• Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Torque market growth

• Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Torque market

• Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report

• Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

• Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Torque market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions.

Table of Contents:

1 Torque Market Overview

1.1 Torque Product Overview

1.2 Torque Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adjustable Click

1.2.2 Preset Click

1.2.3 Electronic Torque

1.2.4 Torque Testers

1.2.5 Screwdriver Torque

1.2.6 Dial Torque

1.2.7 Torque Multipliers

1.2.8 Interchangeable Heads

1.3 Global Torque Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Torque Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Torque Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Torque Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Torque Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Torque Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Torque Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Torque Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Torque Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Torque Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Torque Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Torque Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Torque Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Torque Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Facom

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Torque Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Facom Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Proto

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Torque Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Proto Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Stahlwille

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Torque Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Stahlwille Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Tohnichi

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Torque Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Tohnichi Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 King Tony

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Torque Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 King Tony Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Gedore

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Torque Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Gedore Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Torque Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Torque Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Torque Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Torque Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Torque Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Torque Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Torque Application/End Users

5.1 Torque Segment by Application

5.1.1 Aviation & Aerospace

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Power Generation

5.1.4 Automotive–Manufacturing

5.1.5 Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket

5.1.6 Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

5.2 Global Torque Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Torque Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Torque Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Torque Market Forecast

6.1 Global Torque Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Torque Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Torque Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Torque Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Torque Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Torque Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Torque Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Torque Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Torque Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Torque Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Torque Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Adjustable Click Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Preset Click Gowth Forecast

6.4 Torque Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Torque Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Torque Forecast in Aviation & Aerospace

6.4.3 Global Torque Forecast in Oil & Gas

7 Torque Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Torque Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Torque Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

Continued..

