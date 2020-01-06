U.S., Europe and Japan Orthopedic Soft Tissue Surgical Procedures Market To Experience Excellent Growth Potential Over 2014 – 2020

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market has a highly competitive vendor landscape. Companies including Arthrex, Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DePuy Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Biomet, Inc., and CONMED Corporation are some of the prominent players in the orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market.

The leading players are trying to offer advanced soft tissue repair solutions for cultivating surgical procedures to be used in several medical specialties to gain a competitive edge. In addition, they are investing R&Ds to develop novel orthopedic surgical equipment, which is helping them to strengthen their positions in the market.

According to TMR, the orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period to reach a value of US$10.2 bn by end of forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

Based on the indications, the ACL segment is expected to hold a major market share over the forecast period owing to growth in substantial number of ACL ruptures requiring surgical interventions. Regionally, the U.S. region for orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures is predicted to hold the leading share and is expected to retain its dominance in the coming years.

Rising Number of Injuries during Sports Activities to Propel Growth

The rising number of games related wounds, particularly among youths, and the developing commonness of awful wounds are key variables driving the U.S., Europe and Japan orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market. The developing number of knee wounds, particularly of the front cruciate tendon sort, is driving the interest for soft tissue surgical procedures. The expanding predominance of soft tissue wounds in grown-ups because of the abuse of ligaments is another pivotal factor is required to support the take-up of orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures in different populaces dwelling in the U.S., Japan, and a few countries of Europe.

The rising geriatric populace in the created countries of Europe and the U.S. is required to reinforce the interest for soft tissue surgical procedures because of cracks and wounds. Likewise, the expanding pervasiveness of weight is foreseen to emphasize the market in significant districts. The developing interest for ACL surgical mediations crosswise over different socioeconomics and the rising number of rotator sleeve wounds are urgent patterns expected to support the market. What’s more, expanded cooperation of secondary school understudies in games, such as ball, vaulting, and football has animated the interest for ACL reproduction medical procedures.

Strong presence of Alternatives to Hinder Growth

The rising unmistakable quality of non-surgical intercessions for gluteal ligament fixes and the decreasing budgetary portions in games in Europe are essential factors liable to thwart the market to a degree. Also, bringing down of out-of-take medicinal services spending in a few European countries may impede the interest for soft tissue surgical procedures in the district.

Then again, the expanding reception of bio-absorbable segments and gadgets decreasing the danger and danger of embed expulsion is required to support the market. Also, later mechanical headways identified with the soft tissue connection gadgets is relied upon to open up energizing open doors for market players in the coming years. The generous yearly spending in ACL reproductions in nations, for example, the U.S., is further foreseen to catalyze the market development.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, “U.S., Europe and Japan Orthopedic Soft Tissue Surgical Procedures Market (Rotator Cuff Repair, Vaginal Prolapse, Lateral Epicondylitis, Achilles Tendinosis Repair, Gluteal Tendon/Trochanteric Bursitis Repair and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction): Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”

Indications

Indications

Rotator Cuff Repair

Vaginal Prolapse

Lateral Epicondylitis

Achilles Tendinosis Repair

Gluteal Tendon Repair

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction

Region