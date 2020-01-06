Water Bath Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Bath Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global water bath market size reached US$ 143.8 Million in 2018. A water bath is a type of scientific equipment which is used for incubating sensitive samples that cannot be ignited or kept in direct dry heat; performing chemical reactions at high temperature; melting substrates; and warming reagents. It consists of a heating unit, control interface and stainless-steel chamber to hold water and the samples. Nowadays, there are different types of water baths available in the market with either digital or analog interface for temperature regulation. These water baths also have additional functionality, such as the ability to maintain a uniform temperature and to keep the samples in motion while they are being heated.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-bath-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The leading manufacturers are introducing water baths with digital displays, low-level water sensors, integral drains and chambers that allow full visibility of the bath contents. These features provide ease and convenience in research and development (R&D) activities and conducting tests and experiments. In addition, many product development companies have designed water baths with advanced features which, in turn, is creating a positive impact on market growth. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a microprocessor-controlled water bath that provides superior temperature uniformity for specific applications. It also offers a seamless-stainless steel interior chamber and epoxy-coated exterior which provides resistance against corrosion and chemical damage. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 192.7 Million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-bath-market

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the report finds that circulating water bath is the most popular product type, accounting for the majority of the global market. Some of the other product types are non-circulating water bath and shaking water bath.

The market has been categorized based on the distribution channel into online and offline retail formats.

On the basis of the end user, the chemical industry represents the largest end user, dominating the market. Some of the other end users include microbiology, food processing and protein engineering industries.

Region-wise, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the global water bath market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Grant Instruments, PolyScience, Julabo Labortechnik, Thomas Scientific, Bel-Art Products, Inc., Boekel Scientific, Edvotek Inc., LAUDA-Brinkmann, LP, Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., etc.

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotics-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-based-therapeutics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets