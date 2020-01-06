Wireless Door Phone Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Wireless Door Phones: Introduction

Wireless door phone is an electronic device offering two-way communication used for security purposes in houses, apartments, villas, etc. They are also known as video doorbell or doorbell phones.

This equipment is used for security while opening doors in buildings, apartments, or offices. These door security systems are used nowadays for safety purposes. The wireless door phone market will grow significantly due to increase in home automation activities.

Wireless door phones are of two types: audio door phone and video door phone. Rise in the number of smart homes and increase in adoption of home automation will drive the global wireless door phone market.

Trend of Smart Homes and Home Automation to Drive Market

The growing trend of smart homes and home automation is likely to boost the market for wireless door phones. Door phones provide audio and video communication, and are essential safety devices installed in large multi-occupancy buildings and commercial complexes. Rapid urbanization is leading people to move into large residential buildings where security and surveillance system is a major factor. In order to provide better safety, several commercial and residential buildings are using wireless door phones. Thus, technological advancements and adoption of smart homes will drive the global wireless door phone market.

Advancements in Security and Surveillance Systems to Augment Market

Technological advancements in security systems have led to the development of wireless door phones. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the global wireless door phone market. Moreover, companies are focusing on innovations in door phones, which is expected to positively affect the market. Nowadays, smart phones can be connected to wireless door phones, and can control the opening and closing operation of these doors from a distance. Additionally, smart city initiatives and increase in the number of multistoried apartments will drive the use of wireless door phones.

North America to Hold Leading Share of Global Wireless Door Phone Market

In terms of region, the global wireless door phone market can be divided into: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the wireless door phone market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Similarly, Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Middle East & Africa includes the wireless door phone market analysis and insights for South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America wireless door phone market can be studied for Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the global wireless door phone market due to growing consumer preference for home automation and building of smart homes

This market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in security and surveillance systems is projected to drive product innovation and launches in the region.

