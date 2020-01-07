/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The boffins based in Scotland might have taken victory from the capturing jaws of bureaucratic unimportance with the relocating of Dundee’s satellite data slurpers to a nearby airfield.

It all seemed rather bleak in the previous year as a curtain drawn over not less than 40 years of being in operation. The Dundee Satellite Receiving Station lurked within the Dundee’s University halls and took data from the passing satellites. This provided an invaluable source of the meteorological data together with other information for scientists all over the world.

The loss of about 338,000 euros in financing from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) calculated that the work done by Scottish setup is able to perform elsewhere brought fun to an end. The Dundee University, together with its principal cherishing between 270,000 and 279,000 euros in income, declared itself not able to make up for the shortcomings.

The University seemed determined to swing axe, even as the scientists appeared with the plans of eking out the remaining

