Additive Manufacturing Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2025

The additive manufacturing market has experienced a significant growth and adoption rate during the past few years and is expected to experience substantial growth and acceptance in years to come. The primary reasons for the surged adoption of additive manufacturing are the increase in the need for automation and cost-effective technologies in the manufacturing sector. The implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing facilitates the mass production of complex shapes parts with reduced lead times. Additive manufacturing has replaced traditional manufacturing methods owing to its high accuracy and speed of production. Also, additive manufacturing transforming production in the range of applications.

Fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), and selective laser sintering are the primary technologies used in additive manufacturing for production. These technologies are mainly adopted where the production volume is low, and product value is high. These technologies offer variations in surface finish, dimensional accuracy, and post-processing requirements. FDM is the leading technology in the global additive manufacturing market which is ideal for engineering-grade thermoplastic filaments to produce functional parts. For instance, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), and nylon are few of the common materials used in FDM additive manufacturing technology.

The additive manufacturing market segmentation is done on the basis of material, technology, and end-user. The additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of material into plastic, metal, ceramics, and others. Further, the additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of technology into Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Others. In recent years, a large number of industry sectors have displayed a various level of keenness to adopt the additive manufacturing solution. Accordingly, the additive manufacturing market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user that includes automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others. On the basis of geography, the additive manufacturing market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the additive manufacturing market. The major reason for this is the huge presence of manufacturing as well as automotive sectors in China, and India coupled with the large population density of the region. Also, China accounts for the largest producer of automobiles across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of the additive manufacturing market in the region. Some of the important players in the additive manufacturing market include 3D Systems, Stratasys, Inc., Arcam AB, EOS GmbH, 3T RPD, LTD., Envisiontec Gmbh, GPI Prototype, and Manufacturing Services, 3D Hubs, Sciaky, Inc., and ProtoCAM among others.

