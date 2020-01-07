Air Taxi Market By Propulsion (Parellel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric), By Aircraft (Multicopter, Quadcopter, and Others), By Passenger Capacity (One, Two, Four, and More than Six), Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2026

Air Taxi Market Overview

Global Air Taxi Market is estimated to reach $XX million in 2018 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Air taxi is a type of aircraft. An air taxi is a small commercial aircraft which makes small flight on demand, not served by scheduled airlines. Air taxi can access remote places or where there are limited facilities available and makes transport easy. An air taxi is a faster safer and easier way to transport.

Market Determinants

Growing aviation industry, less congestion on highways owing to increasing air travel, and lower operating cost for smaller distance is expected to boost demand in coming years. Moreover, factors such as rising government initiatives for air travel and benefits such as fast travel and discounts on travel is expected to booster demand globally.

However, the stringent regulation on aviation licences and air taxi operating cost is high as compared to roadways and sea ways, this factors would hamper the market growth. Additionally, these taxis are capable to only travel at smaller distances and they offer limited number of passengers which is also expected to restrict the market from growing. Moreover, advancement in technology, high traffic congestion in roadways, and government initiatives will create numerous growth opportunities in coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global air taxi market is mainly classified based on Propulsion, aircraft, and passenger capacity. Propulsion is further segmented into parellel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, and turboelectric. Among the propulsion systems, the parallel hybrid propulsion system is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth in the segment is attributed to the longer driving range, high fuel efficiency, and strict emission regulations.

By aircraft the market is divided into multicopter, quadcopter, and others. The multicopter segment accounted for the majority of the share and is expected to continue its trend throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register a fastest growth rate with respect to CAGR in the coming years. The market for multicopter is growing owing to the economic benefits offered by it and its ability to use shorter runways for short-haul journeys.

By passenger capacity the market is further categorized into one, two, four, and more than six. Four passengers capacity acquired the largest share in the segment as the manufacturers of the air taxis are majorly focusing on developing four and two passenger taxis.

Regional Segmentation

Based on geography, the global air taxi market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is further divided in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe consists of the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are covered under the Asia-Pacific region. The South America region includes Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America, while the Middle East & Africa is categorized into GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America contributed for the majority of the share owing to the high traffic congestion in countries like the U.S., Canada. However, APAC region could be witnessed to grow with fastest CAGR especially in countries like China, Japan, and India. Factors such as growing preference for faster modes of travel, rising disposable income, and traffic congestion problems owing to growing population are expected to surge the demand of air taxis in the region.

Competitive Players

Key players operating in the air taxi industry include

Airbus

Beechcraft Corporation

Boeing

Bombardier

Cessna

Dassault

Embraer

Gulfstream

EHANG

Hyundai

Lilium

Volocopter GmbH

Uber Technologies

Others..

Key players operating in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and agreement to sustain in the intense competition and improve its product portfolio. For instance, Airbus is testing two aircraft configurations — the ‘Vahana’, as part of its A3 project, its Silicon Valley arm in the US, and the bigger CityAirbus. Boeing reported the first test flight of its passenger air vehicle (PAV) recently.

By Propulsion

Parellel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

By Aircraft

Multicopter

Quadcopter

Others

By Passenger Capacity

One

Two

Four

More than Six

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



