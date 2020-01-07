ASIC Miners Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Antminer, ASICrising GmbH, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Biostar Group

ASIC Miners Market 2019 Size, Trends, and Application with Top Key Players

ASIC miners differ from a graphics card or CPU mining system in that those more general pieces of hardware are designed to do more than one thing. They also just happen to do it better than anything with a more general purpose focus.

This report focuses on ASIC Miners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ASIC Miners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of ASIC Miners in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their ASIC Miners manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Competitive Landscape

The global ASIC Miners market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand. The top market players include Antminer, ASICrising GmbH, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Biostar Group, BitDragonfly, BitFury Group, DigBig, Ebang, Gridchip, Btcgarden, Butterfly Labs, Inc., Clam Ltd, CoinTerra, Inc., Black Arrow, Btc-Digger, Gridseed, HashFast Technologies, LLC, iCoinTech, Innosilicon, KnCMiner Sweden AB, Land Asic, LK Group, MegaBigPower and Others.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ETH Type

BTC Type

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

