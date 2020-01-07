Assisted Living Technologies Market Future Technological Growth and Demand and Business Opportunities 2026 – Telbois, Chubb Community Care, Obs Medical, Greenpeak Technologies Bv

Assisted living technologies deal with improving quality of life with the help of a group of service providers. This group is responsible for providing personal services, round the clock supervision, and assistance in the area of health care related services. With the onset of Medicare and Medicaid, there is beginning of long term service delivery which consists of nursing care at home facilities. In order words, assisted living technologies is an integration of standalone assisted technologies with elements of smart home and telehealth services. Assisted technology services deal with information and communication technologies which are used for diagnosis, treatment, consultations, and patient education. The European Union funded project SOPRANO (Service-Oriented Programmable Smart Environments for Older Europeans) is a renowned international consortium consisting of corporations, service providers, academic institutions, and partners with countries such as Greece, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, and Canada.

The Cambridge Assisted Living Technologies (Cambridge ALT) is developed with the aim of encouraging older people to live in their own homes for a longer duration. Also, students of EPSRC Center for Doctoral Training (CDT) in Sensor Technologies and Application have developed an innovative platform for technology with an aim to revolutionize home care for older citizens. The basic activities included in assisted living technologies are 24*7 home care service for protection, emergency service, inclusion of three meals daily, encouragement of social gatherings, continuous supervision for physical or mentally disabled individuals, facilities such as housekeeping, and maintenance and transportation.

Major Key Players of the Assisted Living Technologies Market are:

Telbois , Chubb Community Care , OBS Medical , GreenPeak Technologies BV , Possum Ltd , CareTech AB , Koninklijke Philips N.V , Assisted Living Technologies, Tynetec , Tyco Security Products

Assisted Living Technologies Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Assisted Living Technologies Market. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

Major Types of Assisted Living Technologies covered are:

Diagnosis

Treatment

Patient education

Others

Major Applications of Assisted Living Technologies covered are:

Homecare

Hospital

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Assisted Living Technologies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Assisted Living Technologies market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Assisted Living Technologies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Assisted Living Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Assisted Living Technologies Market Size

2.2 Assisted Living Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Assisted Living Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Assisted Living Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Assisted Living Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Assisted Living Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Assisted Living Technologies Sales by Product

4.2 Global Assisted Living Technologies Revenue by Product

4.3 Assisted Living Technologies Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Assisted Living Technologies Breakdown Data by End User

This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

