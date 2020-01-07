Automotive LiDAR Market to Surge at in Terms of Revenue Over 2019 – 2027 | Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

Automotive LiDAR Market to 2027 by Type (Solid State and Flash); Component (Photodetectors, Laser, Integrated Circuit, Optical Elements, and Others); and Application (Autonomous Shuttle, Robotaxis, and Passenger cars) – Global Analysis and Forecast

The adoption of automotive LiDAR solutions has increased owing to increasing advancements in the automotive industry and increasing demand for advanced security features. Further, rise in autonomous vehicles is supplementing the demand for automotive LiDAR globally. The automotive LiDAR market has a presence of significant number of players. Geographically, the market is dominated by Asia-Pacific. The region’s growth is rapidly driven by expanding markets such as demand for wireless & connectivity technologies, automotive industry, especially for autonomous and electric vehicles.

This trend has fueled the need for advanced solutions to ensure hassle-free driving experience which is possible through adopting LiDAR. Therefore, Asian countries are holding the largest market share across the globe. Further, rise in partnerships with the automobile companies in the US and Europe is opportunistic for the growth of the market. China is witnessing incremental advancements in the market. The country is considered as an ideal economy to develop robo-taxi ride-hailing. For instance, DiDi is also getting involved in the development of autonomous driverless cars. In this, CHJ Auto is a technology partner of DiDi. It is an electric car startup. The alliance aims to develop an all-electric robotaxis for the shuttle passengers throughout the highly crowded megacities of China.

Significant market initiatives have been taken by some of the leading companies by getting involved in R&D activities and by developing advanced LiDAR products and solutions. For instance, recently, XenomatiX launched XenoWare 4.0, a new software that improves remarkably how LiDAR sensors detect and interpret point clouds data. XenoWare processes 3D point clouds data and supports multiple applications such as road mapping, suspension control, free space detection, data recording, etc. In 2018, OMRON developed 3D-LiDAR for front long range with a detection distance of 150 m or more. In addition, Panasonic Corp. showcased “Imaging LiDAR”, the solution concept using 3D ToF Image Sensor, at electronica 2018. This Imaging LiDAR is an evaluation device for development that uses 3D ToF Image Sensor based on the concept of ambient information sensing technology for the autonomous control to achieve smart mobility.

The major players operating in the market for automotive LiDAR market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trilumina Corporation, Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., and Xenomatix N.V. among others.

The report segments the global Automotive LiDAR Market as follows:

1.1.1 Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Type

Solid State

Flash

1.1.2 Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Component

Photodetectors

Laser

Integrated Circuit

Optical elements

Others

1.1.3 Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Application

Autonomous Shuttle

Robotaxis

Passenger Cars

