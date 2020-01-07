Cable Cars & Ropeways Market Expected To Highest Growth Till 2029|Leitner S.p.A, POMA Group, MND Group, Bartholet Maschinenbau AG

A cable car, ropeways, aerial tramway, sky tram or aerial tram is defined as an aerial lift which uses one or two stationary supporting ropes for transporting vehicles, trolley, tram, lift, pallets etc. and third rope for providing propulsion. This form of lift maintains strong grip of fixed tramway with propulsion rope and cannot detach during operations. An electric motor is primarily deployed at the bottom of the tramway to provide proper propulsion of two cabins in the opposite direction. They are used in mountainous region to travel between the mines, for sightseeing in leisure industry, and to carry goods in the hilly areas. Technological advancement has allowed the development of electric motors and steel cables to provide better efficiency and increase safety. There are several industry sectors which finds application of advanced ropeway systems namely mining, transportation, tourism industry and logistic industry.

Cable cars and ropeways have evolved as a preferred choice in tourism and transportation industry to carry leisure activities such as sightseeing. However, cables and ropeways have underutilized in several areas due to cost constraint and reduced efficiency, the market is insignificant in relation to urban transportation industry. In cold climate areas and tourist appealing region, cable car and rope ways have identified as the most preferred option of transportation. However, stringent government regulations regarding safety and ropeway installation, the market bears several technical challenges in terms of manufacturing and designing of such transportation systems. Due to this the market is expected to witness moderate growth rate with respect to the growth in material handling industry across the globe.

Some of the important players in Cable Car and Ropeways market Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, Leitner S.p.A, POMA Group, MND Group, Bartholet Maschinenbau AG (BMF) , Nippon Cable Co., Ltd., CONVEYOR & ROPEWAY SERVICES PVT. LTD., and Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Cable Car and Ropeways market

-To analyze and forecast the global Cable Car and Ropeways market on the basis of product type and end-use.

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Cable Car and Ropeways market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) , and South America (SAM) , which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

-To profiles key Cable Car and Ropeways players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

