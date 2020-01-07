Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market is expected to reach US$ 8.67 Bn in 2027: Top Key Players HYOSUNG CORPORATION, Solvay, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Toray Industries

Latest market study on “Global Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Precursors (Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Pitch), Tow Sizes (12k to 24k, Above 24k)”, The global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market is accounted to US$ 187.0 Mn in 2018 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 486.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

The Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market is segmented on the basis of a, b, and c for research. The report identifies and evaluates complex global value chains from both demand and supply side and analyses driving and restraining factors. The market size is estimated using bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

HYOSUNG CORPORATION Solvay Formosa Plastics Corporation Toray Industries, Inc Teijin Limited SGL Carbon Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Kureha Corporation Hexcel Corporation Dowaksa

The global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market by tow size has been segmented into 12k To 24k and above 24K. The 12k To 24k segment accounted for the largest share in the global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market. The heavy and stiff nature of 12k to 24k tow size carbon fibers proves to be beneficial in the military and scientific equipment applications which are a major factor contributing to the growth and expansion of the 12K to 24K tow size carbon fiber all over the globe. Some of the major key players who manufacture the 12K to 24K carbon fiber are Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., Teijin Limited, SGL group among many others.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

