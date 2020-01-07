Chlorinated Paraffin Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4% During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2027, To Account To US$ 3,002.5 Mn By 2027

Latest market study on “Chlorinated Paraffin Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Short-Chain, Medium-Chain, and Long-Chain), Application (Lubricant, Additives, Plastic, Rubber, Paints, Metal Working Fluids, Adhesives, and Others)”, The global chlorinated paraffin market is accounted to US$ 2,226.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,002.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Chlorinated Paraffin Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Chlorinated Paraffin industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Chlorinated Paraffin Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

The Chlorinated Paraffin Market is segmented on the basis of a, b, and c for research. The report identifies and evaluates complex global value chains from both demand and supply side and analyses driving and restraining factors. The market size is estimated using bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

Aditya Birla Chemicals Altair Chimica SpA Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc. Caffaro Industrie S.p.A. Dover Chemical Corporation Handy Chemical Corporation .ltd INEOS CHLOR KLJ Group LEUNA-Tenside GmbH Química Del Cinca

On the basis of application, the global chlorinated paraffin market has been segmented into lubricant additives, plastic, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, adhesives, and others. The wide range of application of chlorinated paraffin in various industries provides a huge developing potential for the global chlorinated paraffin market. Under application segment, lubricant additives is the leading segment in the global chlorinated paraffin market. Chlorinated paraffin is used as metal surfactants in the lubricant additives. Extreme pressure additives formulate to produce high-quality lubricants. Extreme pressure additives based on chlorinated paraffin are gaining increasing fame worldwide. These lubricants chemically react with the metal surface as a protector that forms a coating that prevents the two metal surfaces from welding together under high temperature and pressure that occurs during lubrication. Chlorinated paraffin has been recognized as one of the most effective lubricants in countries such as India and China which boost the chlorinated paraffin market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing demand and production of lubricant additives further propel the demand chlorinated paraffin in the lubricant additives application.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Chlorinated Paraffin Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Chlorinated Paraffin Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Chlorinated Paraffin Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Chlorinated Paraffin Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

