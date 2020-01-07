Clear Aligner Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Clear Aligner Market. The global clear aligner market has been analysed by end-users (teenagers, Adults), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and by country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea). The report presents the historical market sizing and growth for the period 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By End Users (Teenagers, Adults), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea)”, global clear aligner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.15% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of teenagers witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to of increasing adoption of western culture, conscientious about dental hygiene at young age and aesthetic concerns among the teenagers. During 2018-23, Clear Aligners Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to up surge in the orthodontic patients, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, effective advertisement and marketing by key players across the globe. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Clear Aligner market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include surging per capita healthcare expenditure, technological advancement in dental machines, rising cases of orthodontic treatments and increasing penetration of dental insurance for orthodontic patients.

The report titled “Global Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By End Users (Teenagers, Adults), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Clear Aligner Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Clear Aligner market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Clear Aligner Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By End Users – Teenagers, Adults

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Clear Aligner Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By End Users – Teenagers, Adults

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, China, Japan and South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Clear Aligner Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By End Users – Teenagers, Adults

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Pricing Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Share

• Company Analysis – Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, 3M, SmileDirectClub, Geniova Technologies

