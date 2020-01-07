Commercial Printing Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Commercial Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.

Commercial printing refers to the bulk printing of phone books, magazines, labels, catalogs, brochures, business forms, promotional materials and training manuals, among others. It includes services such as designing, printing, storage, packaging and shipping. As a result, commercial printing finds extensive utilization across publishing and printing houses, along with large organizations that use the services to serve their consumer base and run their operations effectively. Apart from printing on paper, a commercial printing press can also print on apparel, textiles, glass, metals and plastics.

The global market is driven by growing advertising needs and extensive technological proliferation across the globe. Organizations are increasingly adopting commercial printing tools as they are more efficient and cost-effective for bulk printing. Furthermore, various auxiliary services provided by commercial printing such as database management is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the utilization of green printers that use eco-friendly inks, papers, coatings and chemicals and aid in reducing waste, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

• Lithographic Printing

• Digital Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Screen Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Digital

• Inkjet

• Laser

• Offset

• Others

Breakup by Print Type:

• Image

• Painting

• Pattern

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging

• Advertising

• Publishing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global commercial printing market. Some of the major players in the market are Quad/Graphics Inc., Dai Nippon Printing, ACME, Brown Co., Cenveo Inc., Quebecor World Inc., Toppan Co. Ltd, Transcontinental Inc., Vistaprint NV, Workflow Management Incorporated, World Color Press Inc., Lagardere SCA, TC Transcontinental, etc.

