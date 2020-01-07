Cryocoolers Market is expected to grow US$ 3,137.2 Mn by 2027 | Advanced Research Systems, Inc., Brooks Automation Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Cryomech Inc

The global cryocooler market is accounted to US$ 1,415.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,137.2 Mn by 2027. The global Cryocooler market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period on account of the The global cryocooler market is experiencing steady growth with regards to continuous research and development activities, to bring necessary innovations in cryocoolers. The small scale cryocoolers hold a significant position in many applications, majorly in space, medical, and military. It also assists in cooling infrared sensors for better resolutions or cooling down the superconducting electronics for an advanced digital filter. The cryocoolers are widely used in the environment, medical, police & security, energy, agriculture & biology, transportation, and many more. Cooling of low-temperature sensors, MRI systems, and superconducting magnets are some of the other uses of cryocoolers. Wide usage of cryocoolers in varied applications is responsible to boost entire cryocooler market.

A key trend which will predominantly affect the Cryocooler market in a coming year is the emergence to have diagnostic procedures in cardiovascular imaging along with therapeutic procedures involving image-guided surgery will produce a concurrent demand for higher fields than are currently available in ‘open’ slot magnets and greater access to the patient than is currently available in ‘short bore’ magnets. These goals are not consistent with the perceived need for continuing magnet price reduction. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the Cryocooler market.

Market Insights

Adoption of Cryogenic Solutions for space applications

Cryogenic fluids such as liquid helium, liquid nitrogen, or cold nitrogen, and helium gas were primarily being used in the cryostats. However, higher costs associated with the extraction of these cryogenic liquids for passive cooling led to the search of substitute materials. Cryocooler have been put into commercial usage more than three decades back as able substitutes to the cryogenic liquids in terms of cost-effectiveness, reliability, and lower maintenance costs. The highlighting features of cryocoolers that make them unique products especially in the space based applications are smaller sizes, lesser weights, and volumes.

Emergence of Effective cryocoolers

It is expected that emerging diagnostic procedures in cardiovascular imaging along with therapeutic procedures involving image-guided surgery will produce a concurrent demand for higher fields than are currently available in ‘open’ slot magnets and greater access to the patient than is currently available in ‘short bore’ magnets. These goals are not consistent with the perceived need for continuing magnet price reduction. Continued progress in cryogenic refrigeration will result in a moving cost target for HTS conductors and it is doubtful that they will ever be applied in air core MRI magnet windings where significant amounts of conductor are required because they cost so much more than LTS conductors.

Product Insights

The global cryocooler market by types was led by Gifford-McMahon (GM) segment. Rest products considered in the cryocooler market includes Brayton Cryocoolers, Pulse-Tube (PT), Stirling, Joule-Thomson (JT), and others.

Application Insights

The cryocoolers market by application is segmented into environmental, transport, military, commercial, healthcare, space, R&D, agriculture, and others. The Cryocoolers regulate, block and allow the flow of any media such as liquid, gases and water through the pipeline. The rise in the service and IT industry has led to the drastic growth in the number of commercial building constructions in the last few years. Apart from this, stringent Government regulations imposed on maintaining energy-efficiencies in these buildings have led to increasing adoptions of products that optimize energy consumptions.

Company Profiles

Advanced Research Systems, Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Chart Industries Inc.

Cryomech Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RICOR – Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sunpower Inc. (Ametek Inc.)

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

