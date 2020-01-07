Dietary Fiber Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025. Also known as roughage and bulk, dietary fibers are carbohydrates that are usually found in cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils and grains. They are widely available in two forms, namely soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibers dissolve in water quickly and form a gel-like substance, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels and controlling glucose in the blood. On the other hand, insoluble fibers absorb water, speed up the movement of waste through the digestive system and aid in preventing constipation.

Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of individuals have increased the consumption of fast food around the world, which in turn is increasing the prevalence of coronary heart and gastrointestinal disorders, obesity and high cholesterol. Consequently, the health consciousness has increased among individuals, which in turn is catalyzing the demand for dietary fibers around the world, as they help in keeping the gut healthy and reducing the risk of these diseases.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

1. Soluble Dietary Fiber

2. Insoluble Dietary Fiber

Breakup by Source:

1. Fruits and Vegetables

2. Cereals and Grains

3. Legumes

4. Nuts and Seeds

Breakup by Application:

1. Functional Foods and Beverages

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Animal Feed

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Dietary Fiber Market. Some of the major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont, FutureCeuticals Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group, Lonza Group AG, Nexira SAS, Roquette Frères, Südzucker, Tate & Lyle, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

