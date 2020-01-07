Digital Radiography Systems Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Novo, Samsung

Digital radiology or digital radiography is a type of x-ray imaging that uses digital x-ray sensors instead of films to capture images. This results in immediate preview of the images that improves time efficiency and capacity to digitally transfer images. In addition, it is a preferred diagnosis modality compared with traditional analog x-ray for wide range of applications owing to less exposure to radiation. Moreover, novel technologies have been adopted well in developed regions, whereas digital radiology devices exhibit strong demand from large user pool from emerging economies, such as India and China. Over the past years, the demand for digital radiology systems has increased significantly, owing to the advent of dental x-ray & digital mammography and wider adoption of portable radiology systems across diagnostic centers. Surge in healthcare expenditure by emerging Asian-Pacific economies, such as India, China, and others, is expected to create new opportunities for market expansion. However, high cost of installation of digital x-ray systems may restrict the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Digital Radiography Systems Market are:

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation , Novo , Samsung , Siemens Healthineers , Arcoma AB , Canon , Carestream Health , KONICA MINOLTA , Philips , Air Techniques , Fujifilm , GE Healthcare

Major Types of Digital Radiography Systems covered are:

Stationary Digital Radiology Systems

-Ceiling-Mounted Systems

-Floor-To-Ceiling Mounted Systems

Portable Digital Radiology Systems

-Handheld Radiology Systems

-Mobile Radiology Systems

Major Applications of Digital Radiography Systems covered are:

Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

Dental Imaging

Mammography Imaging

Orthopedic Imaging

Other Applications

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Radiography Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Radiography Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Radiography Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Radiography Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Radiography Systems Market Size

2.2 Digital Radiography Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Radiography Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Radiography Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Radiography Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Radiography Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Radiography Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Radiography Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Radiography Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Radiography Systems Breakdown Data by End User

