Dynamic Random Access Memory Market by Top Leading Manufacturers and Demand 2020 to 2024

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market 2019 Size, Trends, and Application with Top Key Players

The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market was valued at USD 76.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 104.91 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.44% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of DRAM’s is growing significantly owing to the increase in the adoption of microcontroller and memory ICs in automobile electronics and increasing application of memory storage chips in electronic devices is one of the major factors driving the demand for DRAM products.

– An increase in the demand for consumer electronics coupled with an expected rise in demand of the smart phones are some of the significant drivers driving the market.

– Due to their low cost and high performance, DRAM is also being used in wearable gadgets, like smartwatches. Therefore, with the rising adoption of wearable gadgets and the advent of IoT and AI, the use of DRAM is expected to grow beyond the personal computer and mobiles, into servers, automotive, and cloud applications. This diversification is expected to drive the market studied, over the forecast period.

– The increasing demand for data centers is also boosting the server DRAM revenues. For instance, large data center projects in North America have contributed to the strong demand for DRAM.

Competitive Landscape

The global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand. The top market players include SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Nanya Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Intel Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, Transcend Information and Others.

Scope of the Report

Dynamic Random Access memory called as DRAMS is a type of memory used in various computing as well as electronic devices like PCs, smartphones, music players, laptops, netbooks, and tablet computers and many more. This report segments the market into type, application and technology and also talks about the major players providing the DRAMS.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Devices is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Forecast Period

– DRAM’s are being adopted by the mobile companies in order to improve upon the performance of their devices which includes speed and less consumption of battery life. For instance, in July 2018, Samsung Electronics announced the industrys first 8 GB LPDDR5 DRAM, for 5G and AI-powered mobile applications. This new DRAM is expected to boost the speed by 50 percent and extend the battery life by 30 percent.

– Owing to an increase in the smartphone photography Sony in 2017 launched a DRAM enhanced image sensors in which a layer of DRAM is added between the pixel layer and circuit layer that allows the user to capture and readout images several times faster than current designs.

– With the increasing demand for higher-capacity DRAM chips from the phone makers to support complex multi-camera devices and folding smartphones with high-resolution screens companies are coming up with new DRAM chips to satisfy the need. For instance, in March 2019 Samsung launched 12GB LPDDR4X DRAM that would give premium smartphones more memory than an average laptop.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Forecast Period

– DRAM”S are used to run data and program codes. The memory forms an integral when it comes to efficiently run the data center applications and modern enterprise. Henceforth to increase the DRAM the companies beeded to build new data centers. APAC companies of all sizes in all industries are embracing the digital revolution. It is also driving data center providers and users to continuously increase their investment in the construction and services of modular data centers.

– After seeing the benefits of DRAM and to offset a huge trade deficit in imported semiconductors the chinese govrnmrnt is investing USD 31.5 biilion in IC industry. With the government support, the vendors are now looking forward to increase their production capacities in order to meet the growing demand of DRAm.

– For instance, the three Chinese companies, YMTC, Innotron (Hefei Chang Xin), and JHICC, are scheduled to commence the trial production of NAND flash, mobile DRAM, and specialty DRAM, respectively, during the second half of 2018.

– DRAM’S have found their apllications in gaming consoles owing to meet the demand for speed of operation and additional memory. For instance in 2017 7580 units of gaming consoles were sold of brands like playstation 4, Nintendo 3DS and many more. This figure is expected to rise during the forecast period which would boost the DRAM market.

