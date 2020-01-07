Edge AI Hardware Market Worldwide Top Players Revenue Analysis of Apple , Applied Brain Research, Arm Limited , General Vision

The Premium Market Insights provides you with a global analysis on “Edge AI Hardware Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type , Processing unit (GPU), Application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs)); Device and Power Consumption

An edge device is a piece of hardware that controls data flow at the boundary between two networks. Edge devices function with different roles, depending on what type of device they are, however essentially serve as network entry points. Some examples of functions of edge devices are the transmission, routing, processing, monitoring, filtering, translation and storage of data passing between networks. Enterprises and service providers use edge devices.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Edge al hardware market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growth in demand for faster and efficient edge hardware devices that require lower processing time in aI applications also reduced costing and innovations in products available in the market is expected to drive the market growth. However, the lack of training or skills for the operations of devices and equipment integration in various aI devices is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Get Sample Copy of ” edge al hardware market ” Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00012534

Top Key Players of this Report

1. Adapteva, Inc.

2. Apple Inc.

3. Applied Brain Research, Inc.

4. Arm Limited

5. General Vision

6. Horizon Robotics

7. MediaTek Inc.

8. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9. SecureRF Corporation

10. Synopsys, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global edge al hardware market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global edge al hardware market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the edge al hardware market with detailed market segmentation by processors, device, power consumption, process and by end user industry. The global edge al hardware market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading edge al hardware market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the edge al hardware market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global edge al hardware market is segmented on the basis of processors, device, power consumption, process and by end user industry. Based on processors type the market is segmented as central processing units (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).Based on device the market is segmented as smartphones, cameras, robots, wearable, smart speaker, automotive and smart mirror. On the basis of power consumption the market is segmented as less than 1 W,1-3 W,3-5 W,5-10 W and more than 10 W.On the basis of process the market is segmented as training and inference. Based on the end user industry the market is segmented as consumer electronics, smart home, automotive and transportation, government, healthcare, industrial, aerospace and defense and construction

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00012534

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PROCESSORS

8.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEVICE

9.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – POWER CONSUMPTION

10.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PROCESS

11.EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insight

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets