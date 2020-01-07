Edge Analytics Market by Business Competition and CAGR Analysis 2020 to 2025

Edge Analytics Market 2019 Size, Trends, and Application with Top Key Players
The Global Edge Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 30.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.23% from 2017 to 2025.
Edge analytics is an approach to data collection and analysis in which an automated analytical computation is performed on data at a sensor, network switch or other device instead of waiting for the data to be sent back to a centralized data store. The key benefits of edge analytics include – low latency, decreased storage costs, linear scalability, real-time analysis of data, reduced data sent back to the cloud, lower cost related to data management and operations.
Competitive Landscape
The global Edge Analytics market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand. The top market players include CGI Group Inc., SAP SE, Apigee Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Prism Tech, SAS Institute Inc., Foghorn Systems, AGT International Inc., Analytic Edge, Predixion Software and Others.
Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers
Reduction in operational cost and boost performance through predictive maintenance
Increasing demand for edge analytics in B2B
Increasing adoption of technologies such as IoT, machine learning, NLP, cloud computing
Growing demand of edge analytical solutions
Emergence of predictive and real-time intelligence on network device
Edge analytics improves scalability and cost optimization
Market Restraints
Safety and security concerns
Lack of proper standards
Low investment in new technologies by enterprises
Rapidly changing organizational data
Research Methodology
Secondary Research
Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.
Primary Research
Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.
Market Engineering
The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.
Expert Validation
The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.
Report Writing/ Presentation
After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts begin to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.
