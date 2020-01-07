Edge Analytics Market by Business Competition and CAGR Analysis 2020 to 2025

Edge Analytics Market 2019 Size, Trends, and Application with Top Key Players

The Global Edge Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 30.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.23% from 2017 to 2025.

Edge analytics is an approach to data collection and analysis in which an automated analytical computation is performed on data at a sensor, network switch or other device instead of waiting for the data to be sent back to a centralized data store. The key benefits of edge analytics include – low latency, decreased storage costs, linear scalability, real-time analysis of data, reduced data sent back to the cloud, lower cost related to data management and operations.

Competitive Landscape

The global Edge Analytics market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand. The top market players include CGI Group Inc., SAP SE, Apigee Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Prism Tech, SAS Institute Inc., Foghorn Systems, AGT International Inc., Analytic Edge, Predixion Software and Others.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Reduction in operational cost and boost performance through predictive maintenance

Increasing demand for edge analytics in B2B

Increasing adoption of technologies such as IoT, machine learning, NLP, cloud computing

Growing demand of edge analytical solutions

Emergence of predictive and real-time intelligence on network device

Edge analytics improves scalability and cost optimization

Market Restraints

Safety and security concerns

Lack of proper standards

Low investment in new technologies by enterprises

Rapidly changing organizational data

Research Methodology

Secondary Research

Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

Primary Research

Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

Market Engineering

The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

Expert Validation

The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

Report Writing/ Presentation

After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts begin to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

