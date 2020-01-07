Educational Toy Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2026

Educational Toy Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast 2020-2026

Educational Toy Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The top three brand owner are LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro. Each of sales respectively with global revenue market share as 22%, 8% and 6% in 2018.

The global Educational Toy market is valued at 26730 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 45780 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/Educational Toy players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Educational Toy Market: LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai, TAKARA TOMY, Gigotoys, MGA Enternment, Melissa & Doug, Simba – Dickie Group, Giochi Preziosi, PLAYMOBIL, Ravensburger, Vtech, Leapfrog, Spin Master, MindWare, Safari, BanBao, Qunxing, Goldlok Toys, Osmo. and Others.

This report segments the Global Educational Toy Market on the basis of Types are:

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Other Type.

On the basis of Application , the Global Educational Toy Market is segmented into:

Infant/Preschool Toys

Age 6-8

Age 9-11

Other

The age 6-8 holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 44% of the market share

This study mainly helps understand which Educational Toy market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Educational Toy players in the market.

Regional Analysis for Educational Toy Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Educational Toy Market is analyzed across Educational Toy geographies namely: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

