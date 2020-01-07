Electronic Shelf Label Market is Anticipated to for Strong Growth by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global electronic shelf label market grew at a CAGR of around 21% during 2014-2019. An electronic shelf label (ESL) system is defined as a tool used by retailers for displaying product pricing on shelves. This price display is automatically updated on liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) and e-paper through a communication network. The wireless network can be based on infrared, radio or visible light communication and is required to have reliable speed and battery life, and feasible range. ESL systems help in significantly reducing labor, streamlining e-commerce, managing stock, communicating with shoppers in innovative ways, and improving pricing accuracy. These tools are mainly used across the pharmaceuticals, supermarkets, warehouses, and other sectors that are required to display product prices.

In recent years, electronic shelf labels have gained immense popularity in the retail sector. With the help of these systems, retailers can closely monitor and timely react to relevant stock levels. Besides this, ESL tools indicate the appropriate time for promoting specific products, thereby reducing losses on items that are nearing their sell-by-date. Owing to these benefits, there has been an escalation in the overall demand for these systems. Moreover, the emergence of the e-commerce sector has created ‘out-of-stock’ or ‘low stock’ as one of the prominent concerns faced by suppliers. However, with the application of electronic shelf labels, they can effectively manage their inventory and restock as soon as the system alerts them of a shortage.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

1. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

2. Full Graphic E-Paper

3. Segmented E-Paper

4. Others

Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

2. Software

Breakup by Technology:

1. Radiofrequency

2. Infrared

3. NFC

4. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Electronic Shelf Label Market. Some of the major players in the market are Altierre Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd., Displaydata Ltd., LG CNS, M2communications, Panasonic, Pricer, Samsung and SES Imagotag.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

