Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Volume Analysis, Segments Booming Growth in globally manufacturers like Amkor Technology, ASE Group

The global embedded die packaging technology was valued at $26 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $68 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2017 to 2023. Embedded die packaging technology is a native 3D-compatible packaging solution, offering nearly 70% size reduction in system in package (SiP) solution. The advantages of this technology include miniaturization, improved electrical & thermal performance, heterogeneous integration, prospect for reduction in cost, and efficient logistics for OEM. In addition, it offers flexible system integration, fast turnaround for custom design, high robustness, and enhanced reliability of the package.
Embedded die packaging technology was anticipated to grow rapidly with the development in smartphones; however, this technology showed limited success in smartphones due to competition from faster developing Flip Chip and especially WLP platforms. However, in automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and industrial sectors, numerous products utilizing embedded die packaging technology are expected to arrive in the market during the next four to five years.
The factors that drive the market are impending need for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, increase in number of portable electronic devices, rise in application in healthcare and automotive devices, and advantages over other advanced packaging technologies. However, requirement of high cost of these chips restrains the market growth restrains the market growth. Moreover, rapid adoption of IoT globally is expected to present new opportunities in the market.
The major companies profiled in the report include Amkor Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, ASE Group, AT & S, General Electric, Infineon, Fujikura, MicroSemi, TDK-Epcos, and Schweizer.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global embedded die packaging technology market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets from 2016 to 2023.
Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.
The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PLATFORM
Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate
Embedded Die in Rigid Board
Embedded Die in Flexible Board
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunication
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
