Exponential growth in semiconductor industry will drive the EDA Market by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.0%

The scope of the study “Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market to 2027 by Type (CAE, SIP, IC Physical Design & Verification, and PCB & MCM) and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Industrial, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast” involves in understanding the factors responsible for the growth of EDA market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant EDA players in the market and their key developments.

EDA Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by type and, application, EDA market is expected to grow US$ 28.27 million by 2027 from US$ 10.31 billion in 2018. As the semiconductor industry continues to be in strong up-cycle, the leaders in market are expected to adopt a future-oriented approach by considering unconventional end-market such as artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and IoT. Additionally the companies are also likely to witness a raise in sales owing to bolstering demand for data centers smartphones and autonomous vehicle technologies. Convergence of myriad semiconductor end-user markets has resulted in significant industry expansion, which in response has driven the market for technology, software and automation.

The market in the recent years witnessed several partnerships amid EDA end-user industries. The trail of partnerships in the EDA market in past few years has therefore paved the growth opportunity for market. For instance in November 2018, Keysight Technologies, Inc. partnered with ON semiconductor for facilitating EDA services in order to empower its devices. Furthermore, in June 2018 Siemens had announced its partnership with Synopsys, Inc. on a wide range of electronic design automation (EDA) product interoperability projects for the benefit of their mutual customers. The collaboration spans a number of EDA domains from design to verification.

The global EDA market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global EDA market in 2018, followed by North America.

The report segments the global EDA market as follows:

1.1.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Type

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Semiconductor IP (SIP)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

1.1.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

