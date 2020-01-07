Financial Analytics Market Size, Demand and Growth Forecasts to 2024 – Hitachi Vantara, Information Builders, IBM Corporation

Financial Analytics Market 2019 Size, Trends, and Application with Top Key Players

The financial analytics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the ongoing technological advancements, the increasing need for cloud-based service, and the increasing demand for financial analytics solutions in various organizations and verticals are expected to boost the market studies.

– In this economic environment of rising volatility, growing uncertainty and risk, financial planning, managing, and forecasting solutions provide the user with speed, agility, and foresight about the business to compete in the market in a better way.

– Using these solutions, clients can synthesize information better, uncover trends in the market, and deliver insights to improve decision making throughout the enterprise, which is the driving factor for the market.

– Moreover, with the growing focus on data-driven financial decisions in various end-user verticals, and the emergence of big data, demands solutions which can tackle large amounts of data and can provide valuable insights, are some of the factor driving the growth of the market

– Furthermore, with the development of enhanced technologies in business analytics and business intelligence domain and the extended focus on data transparency, is driving the demand for these solutions across various industries.

Competitive Landscape

The global Financial Analytics market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand. The top market players include FICO, Hitachi Vantara, Information Builders, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rosslyn Analytics Limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation and Others.

Scope of the Report

Financial analytics is basically a concept that provides different views on the financial data of a business. It helps in gaining in-depth knowledge and based on that take strategic actions to improve a business overall performance. Financial analytics is a subset of BI and EPM and has an impact on every aspect of the business.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Based Solutions to Witness the Highest Growth

– Cloud-based solutions are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits it offers, such as these solutions facilitates collaboration between partners, improves business functions and provides agility. Further, it allows organizations to incorporate data from all sources, across all channels, and do it at a big data scale.

– Moreover, without these cloud-based solutions, data collection from all internal applications, social networks, devices, and data subscriptions would be comparatively expensive for most of the organizations. In addition, the BFSI industry is making a move towards these cloud-based solutions, further driving the demand for cloud-based analytics solutions.

– Also, in the coming years, with the increase in the application of cloud analytics, it is expected to drive the financial analytics solutions adoption also. Moreover, cloud computing acceptance across various industries in the recent past is assumed to have a positive effect on the financial analytics market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The Aisa Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the market in this region correlates with the growth in the end-user industries in the region which is growing.

– Moreover, in countries, like China, with the deployment of big data technology across various end-user industries is expected to drive the analytics services market in this region with the financial services sector leading the way.

– In addition, Indias financial analytics market is still in its early stage of development with huge growth potential. Also, as cloud adoption is gaining pace in the regions end-user industries, the demand for cloud-based analytics is further expected to increase. As the market is expected to acquire pace, the demand for analytics services is expected to increase in the future.

